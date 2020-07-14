Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool hot tub volleyball court accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal pool table trash valet yoga

Introducing Luna Bella Apartment Homes.



From the moment you walk through the door, you will know that you have arrived at some place special! Ideally located where the spectacular Colorado rising sun and setting moon meets the majestic Boulder Flat Irons, Luna Bella can be found in the heart of Lafayette. Luna Bella is truly a vibrant and unique community where one chooses to live, reinvent, and reinvigorate. The design of Luna Bella incorporates many green materials, energy efficient features, and recycling elements, while still catering to creating a comfortable lifestyle for our residents. Luna Bella offers a lush, park-like setting, although still providing the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town and all of the amenities of a larger city. The community is minutes to numerous employment, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Residents will also enjoy easy access to I-25, 36 and the NW Parkway.



