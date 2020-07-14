All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like Luna Bella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
Luna Bella
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Luna Bella

695 S Lafayette Dr · (720) 330-3822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO 80027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 251 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 272 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,713

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 341 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,713

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,808

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luna Bella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
pool table
trash valet
yoga
Introducing Luna Bella Apartment Homes.

From the moment you walk through the door, you will know that you have arrived at some place special! Ideally located where the spectacular Colorado rising sun and setting moon meets the majestic Boulder Flat Irons, Luna Bella can be found in the heart of Lafayette. Luna Bella is truly a vibrant and unique community where one chooses to live, reinvent, and reinvigorate. The design of Luna Bella incorporates many green materials, energy efficient features, and recycling elements, while still catering to creating a comfortable lifestyle for our residents. Luna Bella offers a lush, park-like setting, although still providing the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town and all of the amenities of a larger city. The community is minutes to numerous employment, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Residents will also enjoy easy access to I-25, 36 and the NW Parkway.

** Prices subject to change and are based on new tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $250 1B/1B - $350 2B/2B
Move-in Fees: $170 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Leases of 3-5 months: additional $150/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Bull Terriers (Pit, Staffordshire, etc.) Rottweiler, Chows, Doberman Pinchers, American Bull Dog, Presa Canario, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei's, or mixed breeds with these bloodlines will not be allowed. Exotic and farm animals are not permitted; exotic pets include snakes, gerbils, reptiles, etc.
Cats
restrictions: Cats must be spayed or neutered. Cats of dos under one year of age will require a deposit equal to flooring replacement.
Parking Details: Garage: $50/month. community parking, first come first park basis.
Storage Details: Most units have storage closet on balcony. 2B/2B come with additional storage at additional cost: small storage $25 or $35 for larger storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Luna Bella have any available units?
Luna Bella has 21 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Luna Bella have?
Some of Luna Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luna Bella currently offering any rent specials?
Luna Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Luna Bella pet-friendly?
Yes, Luna Bella is pet friendly.
Does Luna Bella offer parking?
Yes, Luna Bella offers parking.
Does Luna Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Luna Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Luna Bella have a pool?
Yes, Luna Bella has a pool.
Does Luna Bella have accessible units?
Yes, Luna Bella has accessible units.
Does Luna Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luna Bella has units with dishwashers.
Does Luna Bella have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Luna Bella has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Luna Bella?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette Apartments with Balcony
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity