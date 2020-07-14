Amenities
Introducing Luna Bella Apartment Homes.
From the moment you walk through the door, you will know that you have arrived at some place special! Ideally located where the spectacular Colorado rising sun and setting moon meets the majestic Boulder Flat Irons, Luna Bella can be found in the heart of Lafayette. Luna Bella is truly a vibrant and unique community where one chooses to live, reinvent, and reinvigorate. The design of Luna Bella incorporates many green materials, energy efficient features, and recycling elements, while still catering to creating a comfortable lifestyle for our residents. Luna Bella offers a lush, park-like setting, although still providing the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town and all of the amenities of a larger city. The community is minutes to numerous employment, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Residents will also enjoy easy access to I-25, 36 and the NW Parkway.
** Prices subject to change and are based on new tenancy.