Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool garage hot tub 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking internet access lobby media room package receiving pool table

Prana Apartment Homes offers incredible amenities, beautiful apartment homes, an on-site lush green park, spectacular views of the Flatirons, and trail access. Come tour Prana Apartment Homes, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you. The posh clubhouse features a social cyber cafe with seating areas, a coffee bar, and several flat-screen televisions. Schedule a session with our personal trainer in our cutting-edge health club. Enjoy our year-round junior Olympic size swimming pool and relax on the grand pool deck. Prana Apartment Homes - Breathing new life into apartment living.