Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

388 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lafayette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1773 sqft
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 E Geneseo St
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Old Town Historic Miner's House w/ 1 car garage - Property Id: 86498 Great Location 2 bedroom + Study Lease: 12-18 month options House is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; next door to

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
728 sqft
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Longbow Ct.
1601 Longbow Ct, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
11368 sqft
Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement; 1 3.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2402 Concord Cir
2402 Concord Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1072 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located conveniently off 95th in Lafayette. Both bedrooms are master suites with private baths, walk in closets, and high ceilings! Main floor has additional half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
207 W Simpson St
207 West Simpson Street, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
Great home in old Lafayette. Large yard, garage and parking off street. Bedrooms are hardwood. One dog ok. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2827 Whitetail Circle
2827 Whitetail Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2005 sqft
2827 Whitetail Circle Available 08/07/20 Ranch Style Living in Lafayette! End Unit Townhome on Park, Near Open Space! - Two Bedrooms, 2 full baths on the Main Floor! Third bedroom and third full bath in finished basement with its own, well-lit

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
642 Avalon Avenue
642 Avalon Avenue, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1964 sqft
642 Avalon Avenue Available 08/04/20 Coal creek Town home; Two Car Garage; Great Location - Coal Creek town home with reclaimed wood accents, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom slab stone gas fireplace, granite counters and high end stainless steel

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 W. Cleveland Circle
710 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1292 sqft
Renovated Lafayette Town-Home - Available Now! - This attached home is ideally located within walking distance to Old Town and Lafayette Elementary School.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Milo Circle Unit B
1125 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
REDUCED! Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the living room to the dining area, which

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 Warrior Way
1200 Warrior Way, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
1200 Warrior Way Available 08/05/20 Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Lafayette - This wonderful 3 level just got brand new carpet and flooring throughout, brand new appliances, and brand new cabinets & countertops! It also has a private

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1023 sqft
Great two bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1090 Milo Circle Unit A
1090 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1442 sqft
1090 Milo Circle Unit A Available 09/11/20 Three bedroom Townhome in the Heart of Lafayette - Available September 11th! - Charming three story townhome in the heart of Lafayette! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, vaulted
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106
1860 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Hunter's Ridge And This Ready To Move In Home. Features New Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Floor And All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Nice Sized Bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Pheasant Run
204 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955 Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
42 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
31 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
City Guide for Lafayette, CO

"Happy as a clam I see the glimmer in your eyes / Hold you through the night and watch that Colorado sunrise" (- Colorado Sunrise by 3OH!3)

Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lafayette, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lafayette apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

