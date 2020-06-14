/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
150 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,430
813 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,557
752 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
728 sqft
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
300 E Geneseo St Unit B
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Brand New Apartment in Old Town Lafayette - Property Id: 262056 Great Location Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Crete Ct #F
1410 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
1410 Crete Ct Unit F - One bedroom unit, washer/dryer, storage area below unit, air conditioning, indoor cat nego, no students No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638343)
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
109 B W Simpson
109 W Simpson St, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
109 B W Simpson Available 06/17/20 - Basement Unit of duplex. 1 bedroom 1 bath, street parking, no pets. (RLNE3300308)
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,630
735 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
756 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
16 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
33 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
115 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Midcities
62 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
811 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Westminster
68 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,460
790 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
756 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
801 sqft
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
853 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Willow Run
6 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
884 sqft
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
9 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,386
850 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Midcities
127 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
772 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Similar Pages
Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette 3 BedroomsLafayette Accessible Apartments
Lafayette Apartments with BalconyLafayette Apartments with GarageLafayette Apartments with GymLafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO