/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
247 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1155 sqft
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 E Chester St - unit B
103 E Chester St, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
103 E Chester St - unit B Available 07/06/20 Calm, Cool, Shady and Walkable - This newly renovated unit has a large living room, granite kitchen with stunning back splash and a laundry room on the main level.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Milo Circle Unit B
1125 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1064 sqft
1125 Milo Circle Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Longbow Ct.
1601 Longbow Ct, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
11368 sqft
Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement * 1 3.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C
1116 Elysian Field Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
731 Rawlins Way
731 Rawlins Way, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1015 sqft
Coal Creek Village Townhome - Available June 6th - This is a lovely, three story townhome in Lafayette. The home boast hardwood floors, spacious 9' ceilings and ample sunlight.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
794 W. Cleveland Circle
794 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1180 sqft
794 W. Cleveland Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA Townhome Lafayette - This lovely 4-level, 2 bedroom/1.75 bathroom Town Home located near small town on S. Public Road in Lafayette.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1244 James Cir Unit 5
1244 James Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1910 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Great two-bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
834 W Tamarisk St
834 West Tamarisk Street, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2750 sqft
834 W Tamarisk St Available 09/01/20 Tranquil 2 BR in the Heart of Louisville - This immaculate 2 BR in Louisville is perfect for a business traveler, small family or retired couple looking to have a private retreat in the middle of the action of
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Pheasant Run
338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Cottonwood Dr #14
1615 Cottonwood Drive, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
704 sqft
1615 Cottonwood Dr #14 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2281734)
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central Westminster
32 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1306 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Willow Run
5 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
998 sqft
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Interlocken
36 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
115 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1217 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1201 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Similar Pages
Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette 3 BedroomsLafayette Accessible Apartments
Lafayette Apartments with BalconyLafayette Apartments with GarageLafayette Apartments with GymLafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO