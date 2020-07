Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard guest parking guest suite lobby online portal playground smoke-free community

OUR OFFICE IS OPEN! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Self-guided and in-person tours are by appointment only. Virtual tours are still available. We can't wait to help you find your new home!Here, mountain views and lush landscaping call you outdoors while flat-finish pine cabinetry and hardwood-style floors beckon you back in. Enjoy a heated pool and dog park onsite; Waneka Lake, walking trails and community parks right in your backyard.Convenient access to Boulder Turnpike (US 36) and other major freeways place you minutes from major employment centers but far enough to retreat into relaxation. Ardenne delivers the scenic beauty you crave with the cutting-edge conveniences your busy life demands.