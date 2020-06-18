514 Longfellow Lane

Amenities
Adorable Home in Highlands Ranch - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home with a finished basement. Backs to open space, one car attached garage, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless appliance. Includes full sized washer and dryer, a/c and wood burning fireplace. 1600 finished square feet. Access to recenter which includes indoor outdoor swimming pools, basketball and racquetball courts, classes and kid classes. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103
