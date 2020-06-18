All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

514 Longfellow Lane

514 East Longfellow Lane · (303) 796-1248
Location

514 East Longfellow Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 514 Longfellow Lane · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
Adorable Home in Highlands Ranch - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home with a finished basement. Backs to open space, one car attached garage, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless appliance. Includes full sized washer and dryer, a/c and wood burning fireplace. 1600 finished square feet. Access to recenter which includes indoor outdoor swimming pools, basketball and racquetball courts, classes and kid classes. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103

(RLNE4725357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Longfellow Lane have any available units?
514 Longfellow Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Longfellow Lane have?
Some of 514 Longfellow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Longfellow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
514 Longfellow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Longfellow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 514 Longfellow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 514 Longfellow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 514 Longfellow Lane does offer parking.
Does 514 Longfellow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Longfellow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Longfellow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 514 Longfellow Lane has a pool.
Does 514 Longfellow Lane have accessible units?
No, 514 Longfellow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Longfellow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Longfellow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Longfellow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 Longfellow Lane has units with air conditioning.
