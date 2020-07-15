/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM
22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
9669 Hemlock Court
9669 South Hemlock Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3534 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands Ranch
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
26 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
24 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,451
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
13 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,671
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
25 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Charter
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
Studio
$1,125
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton.
Results within 10 miles of Highlands Ranch
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
$
20 Units Available
Glendale
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,609
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,361
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Castle Pines
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,157
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
22 Units Available
Cherry Creek
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
$
18 Units Available
Bear Creek
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southmoor Park
3730 S Hillcrest Dr
3730 South Hillcrest Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully Furnished House Near Cherry Hills - Property Id: 315726 This beautiful home comes fully furnished in the Happy Canyon neighborhood! The house is located close to the highway, great school districts for kids, Whole Foods, King Soopers and 15
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Virginia Village
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bear Valley
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Churchill Dr
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Gorgeous Rental In Cherry Hills - Property Id: 296150 This gorgeous unit is part of a beautiful mansion in the prestigious Cherry Hills Village neighborhood. It comes fully furnished with a covered two car garage.
Similar Pages
Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch 3 BedroomsHighlands Ranch Accessible ApartmentsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Balconies
Highlands Ranch Apartments with GaragesHighlands Ranch Apartments with GymsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO