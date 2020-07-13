/
apartments with pool
120 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Eastridge
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
Westridge
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Westridge
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Northridge
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Westridge
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Northridge
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Westridge
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,458
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
38 Units Available
Westridge
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
4730 Copeland Cir #101
4730 Copeland Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1067 sqft
4730 Copeland Cir #101 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2bed 2ba W/D 1car FP AC 1st floor Shadow Canyon pool & clubhouse - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at Full List Come check this out.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1390 Braewood Ave
1390 Braewood Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1691 sqft
1390 Braewood Ave Available 08/01/20 This House Has It All! Hardwood, Granite, Custom Fireplace, Must See! - To schedule your showing please email or text Mia Jimenez at mia.jimenez@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westridge
9736 Red Oakes Drive
9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3198 sqft
9736 Red Oakes Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed Home For Rent In Sought After Southridge Community of Highlands Ranch! - This stunning 5 bed/4 bath home with additional office/study on main floor and attached 2 car garage in the highly sought
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northridge
705 Prairie Ridge Road
705 Prairie Ridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,740
2700 sqft
Phenomenal 5BD, 4BA Home in Highlands Ranch with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Updated Amenities - This updated and spacious home features 2,700 square feet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large fenced backyard with a
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Southridge
6767 Tiger Walk
6767 Tiger Walk, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1606 sqft
COMING SOON! FOR RENT- This great 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the Wildcat Ridge Subdivision! You are welcomed by a covered front porch with room for seating. You enter into the living room leading to the family room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
4826 Collinsville Pl
4826 Collinsville Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1858 sqft
4826 Collinsville Pl Available 08/04/20 Updated Home in Highlands Ranch with Central AC and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
9669 Hemlock Court
9669 South Hemlock Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3534 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1157 Laurenwood Way
1157 Laurenwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1690 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME IN THE VILLAGES AT HIGHLANDS RANCH! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Northridge
8695 Meadowlark Cir
8695 Meadowlark Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3465 sqft
Fantastic curb appeal and meticulously maintained inside and out home in the desirable Highlands Ranch - Northridge Area. Easy access to C-470. Rent includes the use of the community recreation Center and Pools.
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
9674 Newcastle Dr
9674 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2086 sqft
Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Southridge
2803 Timberchase Trail
2803 Timberchase Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,295
3965 sqft
This stunning 6 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 3965 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands Ranch
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
South Littleton
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,984
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
54 Units Available
Westridge
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Foxridge
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
