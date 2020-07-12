/
westridge
390 Apartments for rent in Westridge, Highlands Ranch, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
35 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
54 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,458
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
37 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1390 Braewood Ave
1390 Braewood Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1691 sqft
1390 Braewood Ave Available 08/01/20 This House Has It All! Hardwood, Granite, Custom Fireplace, Must See! - To schedule your showing please email or text Mia Jimenez at mia.jimenez@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9736 Red Oakes Drive
9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3198 sqft
9736 Red Oakes Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed Home For Rent In Sought After Southridge Community of Highlands Ranch! - This stunning 5 bed/4 bath home with additional office/study on main floor and attached 2 car garage in the highly sought
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9127 Anasazi Indian Way
9127 South Anasazi Indian Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
** RENT TO OWN** Brand new Carpet, Paint main floor, This unique open floor plan makes a perfect family home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1157 Laurenwood Way
1157 Laurenwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1690 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME IN THE VILLAGES AT HIGHLANDS RANCH! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
10027 Sylvestor Road
10027 South Sylvestor Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1954 sqft
Available for move in on 4/10/2020 Please watch the video tour on our website! Rent - $2,295 Deposit - $2,295 12-month lease No Smokers Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
9715 Bexley Dr
9715 South Bexley Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2948 sqft
9715 Bexley Dr Available 11/06/19 4 Bed/4 Bath, 2948 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9715 Bexley Dr - Available 11/6/19. This beautiful 4 Bed/4 Bath home includes 2948 Sqft, 3-car garage and a finished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
20 Burgundy Dr
20 East Burgundy Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2918 sqft
This Lovely Four bedroom/Three bath home in Highlands Ranch is currently available for rent. It is open, airy with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,984
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
672 Walden Court
672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1953 sqft
Beautiful Four Home in Highlands Ranch - Available July 15th! - Come tour this awesome home located near Broadway and C-470 in Highlands Ranch! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,953 square feet of livable space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Prairie Ridge Road
705 Prairie Ridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,740
2700 sqft
Phenomenal 5BD, 4BA Home in Highlands Ranch with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Updated Amenities - This updated and spacious home features 2,700 square feet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large fenced backyard with a
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2878 West Long Circle
2878 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in South Park will welcome you with 1,032 square feet of living space! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8695 Meadowlark Cir
8695 Meadowlark Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3465 sqft
Fantastic curb appeal and meticulously maintained inside and out home in the desirable Highlands Ranch - Northridge Area. Easy access to C-470. Rent includes the use of the community recreation Center and Pools.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
694 Delwood Ct
694 East Delwood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1314 sqft
This immaculate, bright and charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Northridge area of Highlands Ranch won't last long.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2803 Timberchase Trail
2803 Timberchase Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,295
3965 sqft
This stunning 6 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 3965 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1631 W. Canal Cir Unit 827
1631 West Canal Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready For You To Call It Home! - Mia Jimenez 720-618-4023 mia.jimenez@realatlas.com This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo is everything you're looking for and more! Minutes from trails and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
