Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Highlands Ranch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northridge
44 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westridge
25 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Westridge
33 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
16 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westridge
13 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,534
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Westridge
48 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9416 Morning Glory Way
9416 South Morning Glory Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2225 sqft
Come check out this Highlands Ranch 3-Bed, 3-bath single family home in the Eastridge community in Highlands Ranch.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9674 Newcastle Dr
9674 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2086 sqft
Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8460 Little Rock Way Unit 101
8460 South Little Rock Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1291 sqft
Great location!!! 3 Bed,2 bath ground floor condo located in the Canyon Ranch condos. Features covered parking right in front of unit, all appliances included, central air and fireplace. Gated community with outdoor pool, clubhouse, and fitness room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9434 Sherrelwood Ln
9434 South Sherrelwood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1661 sqft
This home is in the Northridge Subdivision of Highlands Ranch. Close to parks, rec centers and greenbelts. Easy access to I-25 and C-470.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9074 Arrow Grass Way
9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3000 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
8555 Gold Peak Drive
8555 Gold Peak Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1133 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Palomino Park will welcome you with 1,133 square feet of living space! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101
8468 South Thunder Ridge Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1291 sqft
Completely Remodeled! - $100 off 1st 2 months Rent! Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE
10574 Tracewood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1615 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Well Kept and Comfortable Highlands Ranch Home - Property Id: 299265 Spectacular location near Southridge Rec Center and numerous walking trails in Highlands Ranch. This light and bright home is currently owner occupied.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
11039 Meadowvale Circle
11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3544 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602 Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands Ranch
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foxridge
21 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
South Littleton
16 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Westridge
62 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7820 Park Meadows Dr
7820 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,794
Furnished Studios,1 &2 BR Suites-Lone Tree.Pets OK - Property Id: 283835 The Staybridge Suites Park Meadows is an upscale extended stay property offering Studios, 1 BR/BA & 2BR/2BA furnished suites w/ full kitchens.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
South Littleton
1 Unit Available
2881 W. Long Circle
2881 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1089 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,089 square foot townhouse located within Littleton's SouthPark community just footsteps to the Light Rail, and a minute from restaurants at the Aspen Grove shopping center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Highlands Ranch, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Highlands Ranch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

