Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

160 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO

Finding an apartment in Highlands Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bring...
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Westridge
26 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Westridge
33 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northridge
16 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Westridge
13 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,534
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Northridge
45 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Westridge
49 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9811 Dunning Circle
9811 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2467 sqft
You will simply love this Shea Homes Spaces floor plan! MOUNTAIN VIEWS from the master bedroom! Beautiful and well maintained, extensive upgrades, custom blinds, cultured white marble countertops in all baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10846 Towerbridge Rd.
10846 Towerbridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1984 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021) Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10083 Astorbrook Lane
10083 Astorbrook Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2368 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Highlands Ranch! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home Located in Highlands Ranch Subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1350 Carlyle Park Circle
1350 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
1350 Carlyle Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious 2 Bedroom + Study with Attached Garage and Back Yard. Available August 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1349 Carlyle Park Circle
1349 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1435 sqft
1349 Carlyle Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious townhome with attached garage and back yard! Available August 1! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
9736 Red Oakes Drive
9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3198 sqft
9736 Red Oakes Drive Available 06/15/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - Stunning 5 bed/4 bath upgraded home with 2 car attached garage is available to rent June 15th! Beautiful kitchen with lots of space and all stainless

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
507 Sylvestor TR
507 West Sylvestor Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1432 sqft
507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
672 Walden Court
672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1953 sqft
672 Walden Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home - Broadway and C-470 - This immaculate home has tons of upgrades and modern finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
11039 Meadowvale Circle
11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3544 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602 Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9416 Morning Glory Way
9416 South Morning Glory Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2225 sqft
Come check out this Highlands Ranch 3-Bed, 3-bath single family home in the Eastridge community in Highlands Ranch.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8460 Little Rock Way Unit 101
8460 South Little Rock Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1291 sqft
Great location!!! 3 Bed,2 bath ground floor condo located in the Canyon Ranch condos. Features covered parking right in front of unit, all appliances included, central air and fireplace. Gated community with outdoor pool, clubhouse, and fitness room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9434 Sherrelwood Ln
9434 South Sherrelwood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1661 sqft
This home is in the Northridge Subdivision of Highlands Ranch. Close to parks, rec centers and greenbelts. Easy access to I-25 and C-470.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Westridge
1 Unit Available
376 West Stellars Jay Drive
376 West Stellars Jay Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1409 sqft
Great Highlands Ranch home 3 bed 2.5 bath fenced yard 2 car garage. A/C and sprinkler system. Nearby schools are Thunder Ridge High, Ranch View Middle and Saddle Ranch Elementary. Please e-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9074 Arrow Grass Way
9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3000 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Highlands Ranch, CO

In 2012, Money Magazine recognized Highlands Ranch, Colorado as "One of the Best Places to Live." And it wasn't on the bottom of the list, either. It was ranked #21 out of 100 municipalities nationwide.

This sprawling suburban utopia claims a 23 square mile chunk of rolling hills and sweeping valleys. If you're the city living type, don't worry. Denver is just 15 miles north of Highlands Ranch. It shares borders with Littleton and Centennial, and is an unincorporated and populous community. It's estimated to have over 98,000 residents, so we're on the edge of our seats waiting for that 100,000 resident party (that's a thing, right?). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Highlands Ranch, CO

Finding an apartment in Highlands Ranch that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

