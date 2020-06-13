/
3 bedroom apartments
252 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
17 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Westridge
49 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
376 West Stellars Jay Drive
376 West Stellars Jay Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1409 sqft
Great Highlands Ranch home 3 bed 2.5 bath fenced yard 2 car garage. A/C and sprinkler system. Nearby schools are Thunder Ridge High, Ranch View Middle and Saddle Ranch Elementary. Please e-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9074 Arrow Grass Way
9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9623 Parramatta Place
9623 South Parramatta Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2013 sqft
Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10167 Bentwood Circle
10167 Bentwood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2815 sqft
Come tour this updated home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an upstairs loft space, and a two car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE
10574 Tracewood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1615 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Well Kept and Comfortable Highlands Ranch Home - Property Id: 299265 Spectacular location near Southridge Rec Center and numerous walking trails in Highlands Ranch. This light and bright home is currently owner occupied.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1165 Riddlewood Ln
1165 Riddlewood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1575 sqft
1165 Riddlewood Ln Available 08/08/20 Highlands Ranch - Available 8/8/2020. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home is ready for a new resident to call it home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
672 Walden Court
672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
672 Walden Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home - Broadway and C-470 - This immaculate home has tons of upgrades and modern finishes.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
9672 South Castle Ridge Circle
9672 South Castle Ridge Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1490 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom is the perfect place for you to call home. Front living room with double sided fireplace that transitions into the family room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
11039 Meadowvale Circle
11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602 Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
9127 Anasazi Indian Way
9127 South Anasazi Indian Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
** RENT TO OWN** Brand new Carpet, Paint main floor, This unique open floor plan makes a perfect family home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10083 Astorbrook Lane
10083 Astorbrook Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2368 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Highlands Ranch! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home Located in Highlands Ranch Subdivision.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10846 Towerbridge Rd.
10846 Towerbridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1984 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021) Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
9736 Red Oakes Drive
9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
9736 Red Oakes Drive Available 06/15/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - Stunning 5 bed/4 bath upgraded home with 2 car attached garage is available to rent June 15th! Beautiful kitchen with lots of space and all stainless
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101
8468 South Thunder Ridge Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1291 sqft
Completely Remodeled! - $100 off 1st 2 months Rent! Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
514 Longfellow Lane
514 East Longfellow Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Adorable Home in Highlands Ranch - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home with a finished basement. Backs to open space, one car attached garage, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless appliance.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9252 Crestmore Way
9252 South Crestmore Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
9252 Crestmore Way Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Home In Highlands Ranch - This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
507 Sylvestor TR
507 West Sylvestor Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1432 sqft
507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9416 Morning Glory Way
9416 South Morning Glory Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2225 sqft
Come check out this Highlands Ranch 3-Bed, 3-bath single family home in the Eastridge community in Highlands Ranch.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9674 Newcastle Dr
9674 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8460 Little Rock Way Unit 101
8460 South Little Rock Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1291 sqft
Great location!!! 3 Bed,2 bath ground floor condo located in the Canyon Ranch condos. Features covered parking right in front of unit, all appliances included, central air and fireplace. Gated community with outdoor pool, clubhouse, and fitness room.
