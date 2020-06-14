Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

139 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with garage

Highlands Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >




Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westridge
25 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.




Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Westridge
33 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
16 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westridge
13 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,534
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.




Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.




Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Westridge
48 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.



Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9811 Dunning Circle
9811 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2467 sqft
You will simply love this Shea Homes Spaces floor plan! MOUNTAIN VIEWS from the master bedroom! Beautiful and well maintained, extensive upgrades, custom blinds, cultured white marble countertops in all baths.



Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.



Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
376 West Stellars Jay Drive
376 West Stellars Jay Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1409 sqft
Great Highlands Ranch home 3 bed 2.5 bath fenced yard 2 car garage. A/C and sprinkler system. Nearby schools are Thunder Ridge High, Ranch View Middle and Saddle Ranch Elementary. Please e-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing.



Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9623 Parramatta Place
9623 South Parramatta Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2013 sqft
Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level.



Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9074 Arrow Grass Way
9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3000 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.



Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
8555 Gold Peak Drive
8555 Gold Peak Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1133 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Palomino Park will welcome you with 1,133 square feet of living space! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space.



Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10167 Bentwood Circle
10167 Bentwood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2815 sqft
Come tour this updated home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an upstairs loft space, and a two car garage.



Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
890 Garden Drive
890 Garden Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
This wonderful 4 bedroom Highlands Ranch home features a fresh new paint job, Awesome floor plan with open kitchen concept, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, finished basement, and a very nicely landscaped and private backyard with flagstone



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10846 Towerbridge Rd.
10846 Towerbridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1984 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021) Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1350 Carlyle Park Circle
1350 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
1350 Carlyle Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious 2 Bedroom + Study with Attached Garage and Back Yard. Available August 1.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
514 Longfellow Lane
514 East Longfellow Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Adorable Home in Highlands Ranch - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home with a finished basement. Backs to open space, one car attached garage, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless appliance.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1349 Carlyle Park Circle
1349 Carlyle Park Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1435 sqft
1349 Carlyle Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Evolve Real Estate: Spacious townhome with attached garage and back yard! Available August 1! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE ON THE COMPANY'S



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9252 Crestmore Way
9252 South Crestmore Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3072 sqft
9252 Crestmore Way Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Home In Highlands Ranch - This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
9736 Red Oakes Drive
9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3198 sqft
9736 Red Oakes Drive Available 06/15/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - Stunning 5 bed/4 bath upgraded home with 2 car attached garage is available to rent June 15th! Beautiful kitchen with lots of space and all stainless



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10581 Parkington Lane #A
10581 Parkington Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1614 sqft
10581 Parkington Lane #A Available 07/01/20 Highland Walk Executive Townhome 2 bed/2bath plus Office - 2 bedroom/ 2 bath plus study Ranch Style Townhome on first floor Hardwood Floors, new carpet, Updated kitchen and baths Walk-in Jetted tub,



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
507 Sylvestor TR
507 West Sylvestor Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1432 sqft
507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

