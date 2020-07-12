/
/
/
eastridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Eastridge, Highlands Ranch, CO
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9862 Sydney Lane
9862 South Sydney Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1741 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - Please visit our site to read about our screening process & rental requirements. https://keyrenterhighlandsranch.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4730 Copeland Cir #101
4730 Copeland Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1067 sqft
4730 Copeland Cir #101 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2bed 2ba W/D 1car FP AC 1st floor Shadow Canyon pool & clubhouse - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at Full List Come check this out.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4826 Collinsville Pl
4826 Collinsville Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1858 sqft
4826 Collinsville Pl Available 08/04/20 Updated Home in Highlands Ranch with Central AC and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9669 Hemlock Court
9669 South Hemlock Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3534 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.
1 of 22
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9674 Newcastle Dr
9674 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2086 sqft
Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Eastridge
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
41 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6757 East Phillips Place
6757 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2736 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6767 Tiger Walk
6767 Tiger Walk, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1606 sqft
COMING SOON! FOR RENT- This great 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the Wildcat Ridge Subdivision! You are welcomed by a covered front porch with room for seating. You enter into the living room leading to the family room with gas fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
9811 Dunning Circle
9811 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2467 sqft
Come check out this awesome home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,467 square feet of livable space.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
8328 Phillips Pl
8328 East Phillips Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Location, location, location- This three bedroom with two and a half baths, and detached two car garage features a beautifully updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, slab granite counter tops, under mount stainless steel sink, and new Pergo
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7951 S. Quince Way
7951 South Quince Way, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2345 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Remodeled Ranch in Willow Creek! - Don't miss this remodeled ranch in highly sought after Willow Creek neighborhood! Lancaster model with open floorpan, tons of natural light, and new everything! Floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8175 S Willow Street
8175 South Willow Street, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3427 sqft
Wonderful Willow Creek 2 story - No better home than this in Willow Creek! Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 Bath 2 car garage, finished basement with extra bedroom and bath. Park like yard, 3500 square foot 2 story.
Results within 5 miles of Eastridge
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,585
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1334 sqft
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,315
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COCastle Pines, COCherry Creek, CODove Valley, COMeridian, COSheridan, COStonegate, COColumbine, COHolly Hills, COThe Pinery, COGlendale, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COCommerce City, COApplewood, CO