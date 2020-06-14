110 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highlands Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westridge
26 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westridge
13 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,534
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Westridge
48 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
672 Walden Court
672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1953 sqft
672 Walden Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home - Broadway and C-470 - This immaculate home has tons of upgrades and modern finishes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southridge
1 Unit Available
11039 Meadowvale Circle
11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3544 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602 Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10846 Towerbridge Rd.
10846 Towerbridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1984 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021) Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101
8468 South Thunder Ridge Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1291 sqft
Completely Remodeled! - $100 off 1st 2 months Rent! Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9252 Crestmore Way
9252 South Crestmore Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3072 sqft
9252 Crestmore Way Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Home In Highlands Ranch - This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10581 Parkington Lane #A
10581 Parkington Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1614 sqft
10581 Parkington Lane #A Available 07/01/20 Highland Walk Executive Townhome 2 bed/2bath plus Office - 2 bedroom/ 2 bath plus study Ranch Style Townhome on first floor Hardwood Floors, new carpet, Updated kitchen and baths Walk-in Jetted tub,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westridge
1 Unit Available
507 Sylvestor TR
507 West Sylvestor Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1432 sqft
507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9416 Morning Glory Way
9416 South Morning Glory Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2225 sqft
Come check out this Highlands Ranch 3-Bed, 3-bath single family home in the Eastridge community in Highlands Ranch.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9434 Sherrelwood Ln
9434 South Sherrelwood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1661 sqft
This home is in the Northridge Subdivision of Highlands Ranch. Close to parks, rec centers and greenbelts. Easy access to I-25 and C-470.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9623 Parramatta Place
9623 South Parramatta Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2013 sqft
Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9074 Arrow Grass Way
9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3000 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10167 Bentwood Circle
10167 Bentwood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2815 sqft
Come tour this updated home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an upstairs loft space, and a two car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Northridge
1 Unit Available
890 Garden Drive
890 Garden Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
This wonderful 4 bedroom Highlands Ranch home features a fresh new paint job, Awesome floor plan with open kitchen concept, hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, finished basement, and a very nicely landscaped and private backyard with flagstone

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE
10574 Tracewood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1615 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Well Kept and Comfortable Highlands Ranch Home - Property Id: 299265 Spectacular location near Southridge Rec Center and numerous walking trails in Highlands Ranch. This light and bright home is currently owner occupied.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1165 Riddlewood Ln
1165 Riddlewood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1575 sqft
1165 Riddlewood Ln Available 08/08/20 Highlands Ranch - Available 8/8/2020. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home is ready for a new resident to call it home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9875 Merimbula Street
9875 South Merimbula Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2240 sqft
Gorgeous Highlands Ranch home with finished basement - available now! Sorry, no pets.

1 of 37

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Westridge
1 Unit Available
9715 Bexley Dr
9715 South Bexley Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2948 sqft
9715 Bexley Dr Available 11/06/19 4 Bed/4 Bath, 2948 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9715 Bexley Dr - Available 11/6/19. This beautiful 4 Bed/4 Bath home includes 2948 Sqft, 3-car garage and a finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands Ranch
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
South Littleton
16 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,624
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Foxridge
21 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Highlands Ranch, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highlands Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

