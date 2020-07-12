/
northridge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Northridge, Highlands Ranch, CO
$
41 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
15 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
1 Unit Available
672 Walden Court
672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1953 sqft
Beautiful Four Home in Highlands Ranch - Available July 15th! - Come tour this awesome home located near Broadway and C-470 in Highlands Ranch! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,953 square feet of livable space.
1 Unit Available
705 Prairie Ridge Road
705 Prairie Ridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,740
2700 sqft
Phenomenal 5BD, 4BA Home in Highlands Ranch with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Updated Amenities - This updated and spacious home features 2,700 square feet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large fenced backyard with a
1 Unit Available
9811 Dunning Circle
9811 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2467 sqft
Come check out this awesome home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,467 square feet of livable space.
1 Unit Available
8695 Meadowlark Cir
8695 Meadowlark Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3465 sqft
Fantastic curb appeal and meticulously maintained inside and out home in the desirable Highlands Ranch - Northridge Area. Easy access to C-470. Rent includes the use of the community recreation Center and Pools.
1 Unit Available
694 Delwood Ct
694 East Delwood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1314 sqft
This immaculate, bright and charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Northridge area of Highlands Ranch won't last long.
$
19 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
$
7 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
35 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
14 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,984
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
1 Unit Available
9862 Sydney Lane
9862 South Sydney Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1741 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - Please visit our site to read about our screening process & rental requirements. https://keyrenterhighlandsranch.
1 Unit Available
4730 Copeland Cir #101
4730 Copeland Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1067 sqft
4730 Copeland Cir #101 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2bed 2ba W/D 1car FP AC 1st floor Shadow Canyon pool & clubhouse - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at Full List Come check this out.
1 Unit Available
7719 S Cove Cir
7719 South Cove Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
7719 S Cove Cir Available 08/01/20 Awesom 3bed 2.5ba 2car hdwds patio Arap HS A/C FP fin bsmt, swim/tennis - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.
1 Unit Available
9736 Red Oakes Drive
9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3198 sqft
9736 Red Oakes Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed Home For Rent In Sought After Southridge Community of Highlands Ranch! - This stunning 5 bed/4 bath home with additional office/study on main floor and attached 2 car garage in the highly sought
1 Unit Available
4826 Collinsville Pl
4826 Collinsville Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1858 sqft
4826 Collinsville Pl Available 08/04/20 Updated Home in Highlands Ranch with Central AC and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 Unit Available
1157 Laurenwood Way
1157 Laurenwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1690 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME IN THE VILLAGES AT HIGHLANDS RANCH! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
1 Unit Available
9674 Newcastle Dr
9674 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2086 sqft
Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs.
1 Unit Available
7711 S Kit Carson Dr
7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available Immediately Video walkthrough available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE -5 Bedrooms -2.
1 Unit Available
10027 Sylvestor Road
10027 South Sylvestor Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1954 sqft
Available for move in on 4/10/2020 Please watch the video tour on our website! Rent - $2,295 Deposit - $2,295 12-month lease No Smokers Pets possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.
1 Unit Available
9715 Bexley Dr
9715 South Bexley Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2948 sqft
9715 Bexley Dr Available 11/06/19 4 Bed/4 Bath, 2948 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9715 Bexley Dr - Available 11/6/19. This beautiful 4 Bed/4 Bath home includes 2948 Sqft, 3-car garage and a finished basement.
1 Unit Available
7507 South Steele Street
7507 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower.
1 Unit Available
20 Burgundy Dr
20 East Burgundy Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2918 sqft
This Lovely Four bedroom/Three bath home in Highlands Ranch is currently available for rent. It is open, airy with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.
