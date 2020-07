Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog grooming area dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed bbq/grill car charging smoke-free community

Claim your perfect space at Solana Lucent Station Apartments, where our smoke-free apartments feature modern design and a polished aesthetic! Elevated living is built into each apartment with showcase kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and designer backsplash, while each home comes with an upscale gas range. Oversized custom windows give way to views of the Front Range and Pikes Peak. Our community is designed to help you refresh and rejuvenate, with a saltwater swimming pool with Baja shelf, shaded cabanas, and a stylish resident lounge with 14' indoor fireplace. Other amenities include a resident lounge with library, HD golf and sport simulator, 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin studios and on-demand fitness classes, and an indoor/outdoor demonstration kitchen with pizza oven. Aspire to a life well lived every day at Solana Lucent Station Apartments! Please call us for an appointment today!