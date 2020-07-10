/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
137 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with washer-dryer
41 Units Available
Northridge
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
37 Units Available
Westridge
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
18 Units Available
Eastridge
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
17 Units Available
Northridge
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
19 Units Available
Westridge
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,485
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
17 Units Available
Westridge
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
10 Units Available
Westridge
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
37 Units Available
Westridge
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
4730 Copeland Cir #101
4730 Copeland Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1067 sqft
4730 Copeland Cir #101 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2bed 2ba W/D 1car FP AC 1st floor Shadow Canyon pool & clubhouse - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at Full List Come check this out.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
672 Walden Court
672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1953 sqft
Beautiful Four Home in Highlands Ranch - Available July 15th! - Come tour this awesome home located near Broadway and C-470 in Highlands Ranch! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,953 square feet of livable space.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
705 Prairie Ridge Road
705 Prairie Ridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,740
2700 sqft
705 Prairie Ridge Road Available 07/11/20 Phenomenal 5BD, 4BA Home in Highlands Ranch with 2-Car Garage, Fenced Backyard, and Updated Amenities - This updated and spacious home features 2,700 square feet, stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Westridge
850 Elmhurst Drive Unit C
850 Elmhurst Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 Bed Townhome in Highlands Ranch Town Center - Don't miss this well cared for and updated 3 bed/2.5 bath town home in the Highlands Ranch Town Center. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 12:30pm
Contact for Availability
Westridge
507 Sylvestor TR
507 West Sylvestor Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Southridge
6767 Tiger Walk
6767 Tiger Walk, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1606 sqft
COMING SOON! FOR RENT- This great 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is in the Wildcat Ridge Subdivision! You are welcomed by a covered front porch with room for seating. You enter into the living room leading to the family room with gas fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
4826 Collinsville Pl
4826 Collinsville Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1858 sqft
4826 Collinsville Pl Available 08/04/20 Updated Home in Highlands Ranch with Central AC and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
9669 Hemlock Court
9669 South Hemlock Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3534 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1157 Laurenwood Way
1157 Laurenwood Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1690 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME IN THE VILLAGES AT HIGHLANDS RANCH! - Taylor Wagner 720-295-1834 Taylor.wagner@realatlas.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
9811 Dunning Circle
9811 Dunning Cir, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2467 sqft
Come check out this awesome home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,467 square feet of livable space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 2 at 07:42pm
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Eastridge
9674 Newcastle Dr
9674 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2086 sqft
Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
694 Delwood Ct
694 East Delwood Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1314 sqft
This immaculate, bright and charming home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Northridge area of Highlands Ranch won't last long.
1 of 37
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
9715 Bexley Dr
9715 South Bexley Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2948 sqft
9715 Bexley Dr Available 11/06/19 4 Bed/4 Bath, 2948 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 9715 Bexley Dr - Available 11/6/19. This beautiful 4 Bed/4 Bath home includes 2948 Sqft, 3-car garage and a finished basement.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Southridge
5542 Abbeywood Cir
5542 Abbeywood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2625 sqft
Come check out this newer build in The Hearth community in Highlands Ranch. This wide open floorplan is perfect for the family and entertaining.
