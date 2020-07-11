All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Lucent Blvd Apartments

1700 Shea Center Dr · (720) 410-9574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to $500 off! See leasing for details.
Location

1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-102 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 12-102 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 02-206 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-108 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit 07-108 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lucent Blvd Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
fire pit
game room
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Discover the perfect balance of convenience, comfort, and all-around entertainment at the most exciting apartment community in Highland’s Ranch.

Lucent Blvd continues the trend of inspired living with its eclectic eco-friendly combination of transitional and contemporary styling. The interior spaces of Lucent Apartments are well-designed and beautifully decorated, bright, spacious, and offer amazing conveniences. Lucent is 100% smoke-free and dog friendly. This is apartment living at its finest!

Amazing interior finishes including mocha stained shaker wood cabinetry with brushed chrome hardware, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and wood style flooring
Modern amenities include a billiards table, cyber cafe, television screening area and state-of-the art fitness club with cardio theatres
Next to the Highlands Ranch Town Center with restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, farmer's market, planned community events and more
Highlands Ranch was rece

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 Flat Fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lucent Blvd Apartments have any available units?
Lucent Blvd Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lucent Blvd Apartments have?
Some of Lucent Blvd Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lucent Blvd Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lucent Blvd Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to $500 off! See leasing for details.
Is Lucent Blvd Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lucent Blvd Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lucent Blvd Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lucent Blvd Apartments offers parking.
Does Lucent Blvd Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lucent Blvd Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lucent Blvd Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lucent Blvd Apartments has a pool.
Does Lucent Blvd Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lucent Blvd Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lucent Blvd Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lucent Blvd Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lucent Blvd Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lucent Blvd Apartments has units with air conditioning.

