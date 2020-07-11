Lucent Blvd Apartments.

Amenities
Discover the perfect balance of convenience, comfort, and all-around entertainment at the most exciting apartment community in Highland’s Ranch.
Lucent Blvd continues the trend of inspired living with its eclectic eco-friendly combination of transitional and contemporary styling. The interior spaces of Lucent Apartments are well-designed and beautifully decorated, bright, spacious, and offer amazing conveniences. Lucent is 100% smoke-free and dog friendly. This is apartment living at its finest!
Amazing interior finishes including mocha stained shaker wood cabinetry with brushed chrome hardware, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and wood style flooring
Modern amenities include a billiards table, cyber cafe, television screening area and state-of-the art fitness club with cardio theatres
Next to the Highlands Ranch Town Center with restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, farmer's market, planned community events and more
Highlands Ranch was rece