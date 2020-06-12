252 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Westridge
49 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Westridge
32 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Westridge
26 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Westridge
18 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Northridge
45 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Westridge
12 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northridge
18 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1022 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Eastridge
18 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
8555 Gold Peak Drive
8555 Gold Peak Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1133 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Palomino Park will welcome you with 1,133 square feet of living space! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10581 Parkington Lane #A
10581 Parkington Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1614 sqft
10581 Parkington Lane #A Available 07/01/20 Highland Walk Executive Townhome 2 bed/2bath plus Office - 2 bedroom/ 2 bath plus study Ranch Style Townhome on first floor Hardwood Floors, new carpet, Updated kitchen and baths Walk-in Jetted tub,
Results within 1 mile of Highlands Ranch
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
13 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1409 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
South Littleton
17 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Westridge
62 Units Available
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1093 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
South Littleton
1 Unit Available
2881 W. Long Circle
2881 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1089 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,089 square foot townhouse located within Littleton's SouthPark community just footsteps to the Light Rail, and a minute from restaurants at the Aspen Grove shopping center.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands Ranch
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
45 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Grant Ranch
35 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
34 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1181 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hampden South
67 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.

