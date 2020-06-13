157 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 48
1 of 48
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 11
1 of 16
In 2012, Money Magazine recognized Highlands Ranch, Colorado as "One of the Best Places to Live." And it wasn't on the bottom of the list, either. It was ranked #21 out of 100 municipalities nationwide.
This sprawling suburban utopia claims a 23 square mile chunk of rolling hills and sweeping valleys. If you're the city living type, don't worry. Denver is just 15 miles north of Highlands Ranch. It shares borders with Littleton and Centennial, and is an unincorporated and populous community. It's estimated to have over 98,000 residents, so we're on the edge of our seats waiting for that 100,000 resident party (that's a thing, right?). See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highlands Ranch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.