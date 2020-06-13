Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westridge
24 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westridge
12 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,538
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Northridge
45 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Westridge
32 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
17 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Westridge
49 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8416 Pebble Creek Way
8416 South Pebble Creek Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1031 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1904702.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9074 Arrow Grass Way
9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3000 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9623 Parramatta Place
9623 South Parramatta Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2013 sqft
Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
8555 Gold Peak Drive
8555 Gold Peak Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1133 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Palomino Park will welcome you with 1,133 square feet of living space! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10167 Bentwood Circle
10167 Bentwood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2815 sqft
Come tour this updated home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an upstairs loft space, and a two car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE
10574 Tracewood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1615 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Well Kept and Comfortable Highlands Ranch Home - Property Id: 299265 Spectacular location near Southridge Rec Center and numerous walking trails in Highlands Ranch. This light and bright home is currently owner occupied.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1165 Riddlewood Ln
1165 Riddlewood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1575 sqft
1165 Riddlewood Ln Available 08/08/20 Highlands Ranch - Available 8/8/2020. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home is ready for a new resident to call it home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
11039 Meadowvale Circle
11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3544 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602 Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10846 Towerbridge Rd.
10846 Towerbridge Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1984 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! 3 BED WITH LOFT, BEAUTIFUL HOME, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE/STAINLESS, MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 6/30/2021) Tenants pay gas/electric and water/sewer/storm. Owner pays trash.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
9736 Red Oakes Drive
9736 South Red Oakes Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3198 sqft
9736 Red Oakes Drive Available 06/15/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Highlands Ranch Home for Rent - Stunning 5 bed/4 bath upgraded home with 2 car attached garage is available to rent June 15th! Beautiful kitchen with lots of space and all stainless

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101
8468 South Thunder Ridge Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1291 sqft
Completely Remodeled! - $100 off 1st 2 months Rent! Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9252 Crestmore Way
9252 South Crestmore Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3072 sqft
9252 Crestmore Way Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Home In Highlands Ranch - This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10581 Parkington Lane #A
10581 Parkington Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1614 sqft
10581 Parkington Lane #A Available 07/01/20 Highland Walk Executive Townhome 2 bed/2bath plus Office - 2 bedroom/ 2 bath plus study Ranch Style Townhome on first floor Hardwood Floors, new carpet, Updated kitchen and baths Walk-in Jetted tub,

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
507 Sylvestor TR
507 West Sylvestor Trail, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1432 sqft
507 Sylvestor TR Available 08/08/20 **3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath House; 507 Sylvestor Tr** - Available 8/8/2020. This spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Highlands Ranch has great amenities, and is located in a fantastic neighborhood.
City Guide for Highlands Ranch, CO

In 2012, Money Magazine recognized Highlands Ranch, Colorado as "One of the Best Places to Live." And it wasn't on the bottom of the list, either. It was ranked #21 out of 100 municipalities nationwide.

This sprawling suburban utopia claims a 23 square mile chunk of rolling hills and sweeping valleys. If you're the city living type, don't worry. Denver is just 15 miles north of Highlands Ranch. It shares borders with Littleton and Centennial, and is an unincorporated and populous community. It's estimated to have over 98,000 residents, so we're on the edge of our seats waiting for that 100,000 resident party (that's a thing, right?). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highlands Ranch, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highlands Ranch renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

