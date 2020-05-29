All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:06 AM

Park Mayfair

955 Eudora Street · No Longer Available
Location

955 Eudora Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
sauna
HUGE south-facing balcony: spacious, naturally well-lit, and newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom 1185 sqft condo in Hale/Mayfair. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms, master suite with door to balcony. Stainless steel appliances and glass top range, laundry on same floor. One underground parking space and 6'x6' storage unit included, tenant can get neighborhood permit for additional street parking. A five minute walk from the 11 new restaurants at the new 9th+CO development, AMC Movie theater, Trader Joe's, Snooze, Chook, Starbucks, Chipotle, Lindsley Park, and Rose Medical Center. $1695/mo, with a $1695 security deposit. Heat, gas, trash, recycling, and water are included in rent, tenant pays electric. Complex has indoor & outdoor pools, gym, sauna, landscaped courtyard, ping pong, pool, and foosball tables, secure bike storage, onsite management w/ 24 hour security and secured entrances. No pets, no smoking or vaping. See more information and apply at Avail Property Management: https://www.avail.co/l/31112, or call Stonemill Properties at 505-379-6649. Available July 1st, 2020, socially distanced showings upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Mayfair have any available units?
Park Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Mayfair have?
Some of Park Mayfair's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
Park Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, Park Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Park Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, Park Mayfair offers parking.
Does Park Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Mayfair have a pool?
Yes, Park Mayfair has a pool.
Does Park Mayfair have accessible units?
No, Park Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does Park Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Mayfair has units with dishwashers.
