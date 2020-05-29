Park Mayfair

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage media room sauna

HUGE south-facing balcony: spacious, naturally well-lit, and newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom 1185 sqft condo in Hale/Mayfair. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms, master suite with door to balcony. Stainless steel appliances and glass top range, laundry on same floor. One underground parking space and 6'x6' storage unit included, tenant can get neighborhood permit for additional street parking. A five minute walk from the 11 new restaurants at the new 9th+CO development, AMC Movie theater, Trader Joe's, Snooze, Chook, Starbucks, Chipotle, Lindsley Park, and Rose Medical Center. $1695/mo, with a $1695 security deposit. Heat, gas, trash, recycling, and water are included in rent, tenant pays electric. Complex has indoor & outdoor pools, gym, sauna, landscaped courtyard, ping pong, pool, and foosball tables, secure bike storage, onsite management w/ 24 hour security and secured entrances. No pets, no smoking or vaping. See more information and apply at Avail Property Management: https://www.avail.co/l/31112, or call Stonemill Properties at 505-379-6649. Available July 1st, 2020, socially distanced showings upon request.