LP1 Research - #621

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Downtown living at its best! This wonderful, fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 3 bath loft town-home is a unique opportunity to live in the exclusive Glass House, a loft style modern condo, a full-service luxury high-rise in Denver's Riverfront district, and with a 25 acre, front yard, with neighboring Confluence Park and Commons Park giving residents access to the river, trails for bike or running, and plenty of space to enjoy. This 2-story,modern, beautifully decorated unit boasts lovely hardwood floors, high ceilings, walls of glass and exposed ductwork. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar. Downstairs also has an open floor plan with a large living and dining area and guest bath. The bedrooms located on the 2nd floor all have large closets. The master bath features a 5 piece bath. The front loading Washer/Dryer is located near the bedrooms on the second floor. This unit has a Private access and patio along with all the amenities of the Glass House including 24/7 security, a ground level retail/fitness, an 8th floor swimming pool with city views and club room, free cafÃ© for residents exclusive to Glass House residents only. Although walking distance to Coors Field and Union Station with an eclectic array of the city's top restaurants and bars, and with a Walk score of 77, Bike Score of 84, Transit Score of 89, the unit includes 2 covered parking spaces. Park your car after your trip to the mountains and walk, bike or take the light rail to access all that Denver has to offer. Owner prefers a 1 year lease but will negotiate a 6 month term. Friendly dogs are allowed with pet deposit and pet rent.

Contact Linda Miller at 303-994-2689 or Peaks to Plains Property Management:

Email lindamiller@peakstoplains.net or call 303-221-7772

Standard background and credit check. Application fee $50/adult All adults over 18 must make application. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application.

