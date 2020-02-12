All apartments in Denver
Find more places like LP1 Research - #621.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
LP1 Research - #621
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

LP1 Research - #621

1700 Bassett Street · (303) 994-2689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1700 Bassett Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Downtown living at its best! This wonderful, fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 3 bath loft town-home is a unique opportunity to live in the exclusive Glass House, a loft style modern condo, a full-service luxury high-rise in Denver's Riverfront district, and with a 25 acre, front yard, with neighboring Confluence Park and Commons Park giving residents access to the river, trails for bike or running, and plenty of space to enjoy. This 2-story,modern, beautifully decorated unit boasts lovely hardwood floors, high ceilings, walls of glass and exposed ductwork. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar. Downstairs also has an open floor plan with a large living and dining area and guest bath. The bedrooms located on the 2nd floor all have large closets. The master bath features a 5 piece bath. The front loading Washer/Dryer is located near the bedrooms on the second floor. This unit has a Private access and patio along with all the amenities of the Glass House including 24/7 security, a ground level retail/fitness, an 8th floor swimming pool with city views and club room, free cafÃ© for residents exclusive to Glass House residents only. Although walking distance to Coors Field and Union Station with an eclectic array of the city's top restaurants and bars, and with a Walk score of 77, Bike Score of 84, Transit Score of 89, the unit includes 2 covered parking spaces. Park your car after your trip to the mountains and walk, bike or take the light rail to access all that Denver has to offer. Owner prefers a 1 year lease but will negotiate a 6 month term. Friendly dogs are allowed with pet deposit and pet rent.
Contact Linda Miller at 303-994-2689 or Peaks to Plains Property Management:
Email lindamiller@peakstoplains.net or call 303-221-7772
Standard background and credit check. Application fee $50/adult All adults over 18 must make application. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application.
https://animoto.com/play/Aw4YefszZO0kQLu7bCtwKA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #621 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #621 has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #621 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #621's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #621 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #621 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #621 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #621 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #621 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #621 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #621 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #621 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #621 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #621 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #621 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #621 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #621 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #621 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for LP1 Research - #621?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity