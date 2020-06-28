All apartments in Denver
Find more places like LP1 Research - #114.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
LP1 Research - #114
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

LP1 Research - #114

123 West Archer Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 West Archer Place, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f141c7e0ab ---- Beautiful Victorian two bedroom, one bathroom home in historic Baker neighborhood! Enjoy the charm of exposed red brick, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, large open kitchen with great cabinet space and storage, stainless steel appliances and bonus sun room off the kitchen. Great fenced and private backyard with plenty of space for entertaining, gardening, and additional parking if preferred. Detached garage for parking and/or storage. Washer/Dryer provided. Just blocks from Broadway shops, restaurants, and nightlife. Welcome to the best of Baker! Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing. Trash and Recycling provided with rent, Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program &ndash; An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Bonus Sun Room Dryer Historic Home Private Backyard Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #114 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #114 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #114's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #114 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #114 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does LP1 Research - #114 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #114 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #114 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #114 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #114 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #114 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #114 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #114 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University