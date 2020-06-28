LP1 Research - #114

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f141c7e0ab ---- Beautiful Victorian two bedroom, one bathroom home in historic Baker neighborhood! Enjoy the charm of exposed red brick, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, large open kitchen with great cabinet space and storage, stainless steel appliances and bonus sun room off the kitchen. Great fenced and private backyard with plenty of space for entertaining, gardening, and additional parking if preferred. Detached garage for parking and/or storage. Washer/Dryer provided. Just blocks from Broadway shops, restaurants, and nightlife. Welcome to the best of Baker! Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing. Trash and Recycling provided with rent, Tenant responsible for all other utilities and lawn care. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Bonus Sun Room Dryer Historic Home Private Backyard Washer