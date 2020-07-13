Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar community garden fire pit 24hr gym parking hot tub yoga dogs allowed cats allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging car wash area conference room courtyard dog grooming area game room guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

Denizen brings a brand new type of urban living to Denver. Denizen is more than just a bed to rest your head. It's a community that is immediately connected to the eclectic South Broadway neighborhood and has a deep passion for all of Denver. Located just 30 steps from the Alameda Light Rail Station you will enjoy easy access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center, and the rest of the Denver metro area! Denizen is also proud to be the first LEED Platinum Certified apartment building in Denver (hello lower utility bills)!Denizen offers unique studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and townhome apartment homes. Each brand new apartment home includes high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, modern cabinetry, hardwood style flooring, spacious closets, and oversized windows. Some apartments include balconies, mountain views, city views, and dens. Denizen always keeps the environment and your utility bills in mind and offers a unique clean air filtration system, LED lighting, energy efficient appliances, energy efficient windows, and much much more!Outside of your apartment you will enjoy unique art scattered through out the community, two rooftop amenity decks, lawn game area, gourmet outdoor kitchen, fire pit, community garden, bike and ski workshop, business lounge, coffee bar, community lounge, dog spa, E-Go Carshare, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, and much more!Join the Denizen collective today!