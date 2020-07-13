All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Denizen

Open Now until 6pm
415 S Cherokee St · (720) 262-2172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit S419 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

Unit S211 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

Unit S409 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,291

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit N237 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit S200 · Avail. now

$1,566

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit N344 · Avail. now

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S520 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit N413 · Avail. now

$2,273

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Unit S322 · Avail. now

$2,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Denizen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
hot tub
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
car wash area
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
game room
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
Denizen brings a brand new type of urban living to Denver. Denizen is more than just a bed to rest your head. It's a community that is immediately connected to the eclectic South Broadway neighborhood and has a deep passion for all of Denver. Located just 30 steps from the Alameda Light Rail Station you will enjoy easy access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center, and the rest of the Denver metro area! Denizen is also proud to be the first LEED Platinum Certified apartment building in Denver (hello lower utility bills)!Denizen offers unique studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and townhome apartment homes. Each brand new apartment home includes high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, modern cabinetry, hardwood style flooring, spacious closets, and oversized windows. Some apartments include balconies, mountain views, city views, and dens. Denizen always keeps the environment and your utility bills in mind and offers a unique clean air filtration system, LED lighting, energy efficient appliances, energy efficient windows, and much much more!Outside of your apartment you will enjoy unique art scattered through out the community, two rooftop amenity decks, lawn game area, gourmet outdoor kitchen, fire pit, community garden, bike and ski workshop, business lounge, coffee bar, community lounge, dog spa, E-Go Carshare, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, and much more!Join the Denizen collective today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Storage is $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Denizen have any available units?
Denizen has 27 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Denizen have?
Some of Denizen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Denizen currently offering any rent specials?
Denizen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Denizen pet-friendly?
Yes, Denizen is pet friendly.
Does Denizen offer parking?
Yes, Denizen offers parking.
Does Denizen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Denizen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Denizen have a pool?
No, Denizen does not have a pool.
Does Denizen have accessible units?
Yes, Denizen has accessible units.
Does Denizen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Denizen has units with dishwashers.
