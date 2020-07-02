9861 E 26th Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3af13400b2 ---- ****Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all available listings.**** 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Main Level Carriage Home with almost 1100 sq ft of Living Space located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Great Mountain Views from front porch! Master Suite features vaulted ceilings, private Bathroom and huge walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom includes Ensuite Bathroom. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout spacious Living, Dining and Kitchen. Balcony off of Dining Area offers incredible Mountain Views! Central air; Washer and dryer. 1 car detached Garage with extra storage. Splash in the F-15 pool, dine and shop at Stanley Marketplace or get your workout in at the Central Park Recreation Center, all are just blocks away! Close proximity to the East Bridge Town Center, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking & Biking Path (36 miles worth!), 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and the Stapleton area’s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/McAuliffe/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/High Tech. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 Available September 30th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping