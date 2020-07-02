All apartments in Denver
9861 E 26th Avenue

9861 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9861 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3af13400b2 ---- ****Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all available listings.**** 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Main Level Carriage Home with almost 1100 sq ft of Living Space located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Great Mountain Views from front porch! Master Suite features vaulted ceilings, private Bathroom and huge walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom includes Ensuite Bathroom. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout spacious Living, Dining and Kitchen. Balcony off of Dining Area offers incredible Mountain Views! Central air; Washer and dryer. 1 car detached Garage with extra storage. Splash in the F-15 pool, dine and shop at Stanley Marketplace or get your workout in at the Central Park Recreation Center, all are just blocks away! Close proximity to the East Bridge Town Center, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking & Biking Path (36 miles worth!), 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and the Stapleton area&rsquo;s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/McAuliffe/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/High Tech. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 Available September 30th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9861 E 26th Avenue have any available units?
9861 E 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9861 E 26th Avenue have?
Some of 9861 E 26th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9861 E 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9861 E 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9861 E 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9861 E 26th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9861 E 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9861 E 26th Avenue offers parking.
Does 9861 E 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9861 E 26th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9861 E 26th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9861 E 26th Avenue has a pool.
Does 9861 E 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9861 E 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9861 E 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9861 E 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

