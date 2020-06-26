All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9840 West Stanford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9840 West Stanford Ave
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

9840 West Stanford Ave

9840 West Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9840 West Stanford Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious townhome near the foothills - Property Id: 125430

Available August 1st. Ready to move in!

Another great rental! Perfect for roommates or family! Near Red Rocks Community College
9840 West Stanford Ave. #D Littleton, 80123
*$1800/mos.
*2 bedrooms
*2.5 baths
*Detached oversized garage
Stanford Place is a quiet and quaint community that offers a wonderful place to live! This unit features 1154 finished square feet and 569 square feet in the unfinished basement...great for storage, workout, rec. or play room, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms an open basement, large grassy lawn, 1 reserved parking space and a detached 1-car garage. Newer carpet, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range and microwave, newer countertops, washer and dryer, evaporative cooler. Great clean property ready to move in!
Cats are ok, HOA does not allow dogs

Contact Aimee at North Point Management +1 (303) 725-2580 to schedule a showing and apply!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125430p
Property Id 125430

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5061726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9840 West Stanford Ave have any available units?
9840 West Stanford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9840 West Stanford Ave have?
Some of 9840 West Stanford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9840 West Stanford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9840 West Stanford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9840 West Stanford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9840 West Stanford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9840 West Stanford Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9840 West Stanford Ave offers parking.
Does 9840 West Stanford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9840 West Stanford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9840 West Stanford Ave have a pool?
No, 9840 West Stanford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9840 West Stanford Ave have accessible units?
No, 9840 West Stanford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9840 West Stanford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9840 West Stanford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University