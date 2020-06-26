Amenities
Spacious townhome near the foothills - Property Id: 125430
Available August 1st. Ready to move in!
Another great rental! Perfect for roommates or family! Near Red Rocks Community College
9840 West Stanford Ave. #D Littleton, 80123
*$1800/mos.
*2 bedrooms
*2.5 baths
*Detached oversized garage
Stanford Place is a quiet and quaint community that offers a wonderful place to live! This unit features 1154 finished square feet and 569 square feet in the unfinished basement...great for storage, workout, rec. or play room, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms an open basement, large grassy lawn, 1 reserved parking space and a detached 1-car garage. Newer carpet, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range and microwave, newer countertops, washer and dryer, evaporative cooler. Great clean property ready to move in!
Cats are ok, HOA does not allow dogs
Contact Aimee at North Point Management +1 (303) 725-2580 to schedule a showing and apply!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125430p
Property Id 125430
(RLNE5061726)