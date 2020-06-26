Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious townhome near the foothills - Property Id: 125430



Available August 1st. Ready to move in!



Another great rental! Perfect for roommates or family! Near Red Rocks Community College

9840 West Stanford Ave. #D Littleton, 80123

*$1800/mos.

*2 bedrooms

*2.5 baths

*Detached oversized garage

Stanford Place is a quiet and quaint community that offers a wonderful place to live! This unit features 1154 finished square feet and 569 square feet in the unfinished basement...great for storage, workout, rec. or play room, 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms an open basement, large grassy lawn, 1 reserved parking space and a detached 1-car garage. Newer carpet, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range and microwave, newer countertops, washer and dryer, evaporative cooler. Great clean property ready to move in!

Cats are ok, HOA does not allow dogs



Contact Aimee at North Point Management +1 (303) 725-2580 to schedule a showing and apply!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125430p

No Dogs Allowed



