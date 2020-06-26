All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C

975 N Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

975 N Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
concierge
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C Available 08/12/19 Modern and Spacious 3BD, 2BA Golden Triangle Condo with Two Private Balconies, Parking, and More - Live in luxury at one of downtown's most desirable high-end communities in the Golden Triangle. This corner unit is one of the larger units at The Beauvallon and is located on the 9th floor, boasting spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains (and amazing Denver sunsets!). The third bedroom is great for an office or guest den and the master suite is fully loaded with an attached bathroom, walk-in closet with built-ins, and it's own private balcony. Community pool, hot tub, and BBQ area with gas grills also included. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

There are also 6-mo and 9-mo lease term options. Please email chris@keyrenterdenver.com with questions.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two small pets are negotiable.
*There is a $150 monthly HOA fee that includes two parking spots, water, sewer, trash, and access to community amenities.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4379900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C have any available units?
975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C have?
Some of 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C currently offering any rent specials?
975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C is pet friendly.
Does 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C offer parking?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C offers parking.
Does 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C have a pool?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C has a pool.
Does 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C have accessible units?
No, 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C does not have accessible units.
Does 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C has units with dishwashers.
