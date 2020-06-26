Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden concierge elevator parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite hot tub pet friendly

975 N Lincoln Street Unit 9C Available 08/12/19 Modern and Spacious 3BD, 2BA Golden Triangle Condo with Two Private Balconies, Parking, and More - Live in luxury at one of downtown's most desirable high-end communities in the Golden Triangle. This corner unit is one of the larger units at The Beauvallon and is located on the 9th floor, boasting spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains (and amazing Denver sunsets!). The third bedroom is great for an office or guest den and the master suite is fully loaded with an attached bathroom, walk-in closet with built-ins, and it's own private balcony. Community pool, hot tub, and BBQ area with gas grills also included. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



There are also 6-mo and 9-mo lease term options. Please email chris@keyrenterdenver.com with questions.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two small pets are negotiable.

*There is a $150 monthly HOA fee that includes two parking spots, water, sewer, trash, and access to community amenities.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



