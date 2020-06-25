All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

942 S Pearl St Unit 101

942 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

942 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
942 S Pearl St Unit 101 Available 04/01/19 South Denver Dream Home - 942 S Pearl St. Denver Co. 80210 - Available April 1st! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 3/23 FROM 1-1:30PM

This beautiful three bedroom two and a half bathroom townhome has it all! Washer/Dryer in unit, fireplace, rooftop deck with city and mountain views, a loft office space and two garage parking spaces, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, etc.

Centrally located just blocks to SoBo shops bars and restaurants Old south pearl is walking distance Wash Park Platt Park and 2 light rail stations. restaurants and shopping are all within walking distance.

Pet Policy: $200 one time pet fee and $20/mo per pet

Applications are available online for your convenience! Apply today to reserve this property!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Call or email Christelle for more details 720-569-0953 christelle.ford@realatlas.com

(RLNE4779852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 have any available units?
942 S Pearl St Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 have?
Some of 942 S Pearl St Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
942 S Pearl St Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 S Pearl St Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
