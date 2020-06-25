Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

942 S Pearl St Unit 101 Available 04/01/19 South Denver Dream Home - 942 S Pearl St. Denver Co. 80210 - Available April 1st! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 3/23 FROM 1-1:30PM



This beautiful three bedroom two and a half bathroom townhome has it all! Washer/Dryer in unit, fireplace, rooftop deck with city and mountain views, a loft office space and two garage parking spaces, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, etc.



Centrally located just blocks to SoBo shops bars and restaurants Old south pearl is walking distance Wash Park Platt Park and 2 light rail stations. restaurants and shopping are all within walking distance.



Pet Policy: $200 one time pet fee and $20/mo per pet



Applications are available online for your convenience! Apply today to reserve this property!

-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Call or email Christelle for more details 720-569-0953 christelle.ford@realatlas.com



