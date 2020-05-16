All apartments in Denver
9387 Cherry Creek South Dri

9387 East Cherry Creek South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9387 East Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

granite counters
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Luxury, amenities and location - what else could you ask for? This condo is second to none, starting with its spacious kitchen with slab granite countertops, comfortable living room with flat screen HD TV, king size bed with walk in closet, and 5 piece large bathroom.

You will not find building amenities like this anywhere in Denver - 2 pools, hot tub, sauna and steam room, state of the art exercise room and party room. Underground parking, secure building with on-site management Monday - Friday.

As for location - here you can enjoy all Denver has to offer - easy to get downtown or to the airport, walk to Cherry Creek restaurants and boutiques, and literally across the street from the Cherry Creek bike path. This is why people move to Denver.

Check it out - you wont be sorry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri have any available units?
9387 Cherry Creek South Dri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri have?
Some of 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri's amenities include granite counters, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri currently offering any rent specials?
9387 Cherry Creek South Dri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri pet-friendly?
No, 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri offer parking?
Yes, 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri offers parking.
Does 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri have a pool?
Yes, 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri has a pool.
Does 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri have accessible units?
No, 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri does not have accessible units.
Does 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri have units with dishwashers?
No, 9387 Cherry Creek South Dri does not have units with dishwashers.
