9387 Cherry Creek South Dri

Luxury, amenities and location - what else could you ask for? This condo is second to none, starting with its spacious kitchen with slab granite countertops, comfortable living room with flat screen HD TV, king size bed with walk in closet, and 5 piece large bathroom.



You will not find building amenities like this anywhere in Denver - 2 pools, hot tub, sauna and steam room, state of the art exercise room and party room. Underground parking, secure building with on-site management Monday - Friday.



As for location - here you can enjoy all Denver has to offer - easy to get downtown or to the airport, walk to Cherry Creek restaurants and boutiques, and literally across the street from the Cherry Creek bike path. This is why people move to Denver.



Check it out - you wont be sorry!