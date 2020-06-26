All apartments in Denver
923 Elm St.

923 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

923 Elm Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 08/01/19 Spacious Mayfair townhome with 4 bedrooms - Property Id: 131752

Available August 1. Awesome 4 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in Mayfair/Hail Parkway Neighborhood. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Snooze, Rose Hospital, multiple parks, coffee shops and restaurants. Henry S. Lindsley Park is only one block away with tennis, basketball, softball, walking path and play area for kids. The 9th and Colorado development will add even more restaurants and shops to this trendy area. Easy access to downtown and all that Denver has to offer. The location couldn't be better.

This is a private end unit townhome featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the lower level. Each level has a comfortable living room with an updated bathroom. Both levels feature wonderful updates throughout. To top it off, there is a grassy yard just outside the entrance of the unit which feels private.

Please reach out with any questions.

Jake
(303) 746-5863
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131752p
Property Id 131752

(RLNE5009665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Elm St. have any available units?
923 Elm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Elm St. have?
Some of 923 Elm St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
923 Elm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Elm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Elm St. is pet friendly.
Does 923 Elm St. offer parking?
No, 923 Elm St. does not offer parking.
Does 923 Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Elm St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Elm St. have a pool?
No, 923 Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 923 Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 923 Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Elm St. has units with dishwashers.
