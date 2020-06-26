923 Elm St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available 08/01/19 Spacious Mayfair townhome with 4 bedrooms - Property Id: 131752



Available August 1. Awesome 4 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in Mayfair/Hail Parkway Neighborhood. Walking distance to Trader Joes, Snooze, Rose Hospital, multiple parks, coffee shops and restaurants. Henry S. Lindsley Park is only one block away with tennis, basketball, softball, walking path and play area for kids. The 9th and Colorado development will add even more restaurants and shops to this trendy area. Easy access to downtown and all that Denver has to offer. The location couldn't be better.



This is a private end unit townhome featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the lower level. Each level has a comfortable living room with an updated bathroom. Both levels feature wonderful updates throughout. To top it off, there is a grassy yard just outside the entrance of the unit which feels private.



Please reach out with any questions.



Jake

(303) 746-5863

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131752p

Property Id 131752



(RLNE5009665)