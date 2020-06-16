All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

919 W 12th Ave

919 West 12th Avenue · (720) 201-6187
Location

919 West 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 919 W 12th Ave · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath House In the Heart Of Denver! Fenced In Yard! - PLEASE CALL or TEXT ADAM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
720-201-6187

Virtual Tour- https://youtu.be/O_SjRpupIxU

This cozy home has great access to all the major highways, is close to shopping and dining, just minutes from downtown and is even closer to Metro State University (MSU Denver). It boast new plank floor throughout the main level, newer carpet, spacious kitchen, large living-room, and fenced in yard. The master suite upstairs has it's own private full bathroom! There are ample restaurants and activities around! As mentioned above, you'll be within walking distance to King Soopers, Lincoln Park, Sunken Gardens Park, Breweries, and much more! Move quick because this house won't last long!!!

This unit features:

-Two large bedrooms on main floor
-Master suite/loft upstairs
-Large living room
-High ceilings
-Nicely updated Kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage
-New Carpet
-New Paint
-Washer and Dryer
-Great location for parks, restaurants, and activities
-6' privacy fence for the kids to play in!

Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Application Fee $45.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $2095
Rent = $2095

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5060650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 W 12th Ave have any available units?
919 W 12th Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 W 12th Ave have?
Some of 919 W 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 W 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
919 W 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 W 12th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 W 12th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 919 W 12th Ave offer parking?
No, 919 W 12th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 919 W 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 W 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 W 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 919 W 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 919 W 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 919 W 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 919 W 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 W 12th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
