919 W 12th Ave

Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath House In the Heart Of Denver! Fenced In Yard! - PLEASE CALL or TEXT ADAM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

720-201-6187



Virtual Tour- https://youtu.be/O_SjRpupIxU



This cozy home has great access to all the major highways, is close to shopping and dining, just minutes from downtown and is even closer to Metro State University (MSU Denver). It boast new plank floor throughout the main level, newer carpet, spacious kitchen, large living-room, and fenced in yard. The master suite upstairs has it's own private full bathroom! There are ample restaurants and activities around! As mentioned above, you'll be within walking distance to King Soopers, Lincoln Park, Sunken Gardens Park, Breweries, and much more! Move quick because this house won't last long!!!



This unit features:



-Two large bedrooms on main floor

-Master suite/loft upstairs

-Large living room

-High ceilings

-Nicely updated Kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage

-New Carpet

-New Paint

-Washer and Dryer

-Great location for parks, restaurants, and activities

-6' privacy fence for the kids to play in!



Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Application Fee $45.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $2095

Rent = $2095



No Cats Allowed



