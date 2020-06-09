All apartments in Denver
9104 E. Mansfield Ave
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:06 AM

9104 E. Mansfield Ave

9104 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9104 East Mansfield Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
**Beautifully renovated town home in Cherry Creek! 3 Bed 2.5 Baths!** - Welcome home to your elegant 3 bedroom, 3 bath, Private patio and 3 covered parking spots!
Upon entering the main level you will find a spacious and bright living room with an open floor plan and a powder room (1/2 bath). Walk over to the renovated open kitchen with designated dining area and plenty of storage to spare.
The newly renovated Kitchen features: shaker style cabinets, rustic butcher block counter tops, marble back-splash, a side by side washer and dryer, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. You'll find beautiful new rustic style plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint throughout!
The kitchen leads to your own private patio, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day at work. Complete with flagstone finish, large planters and a large storage shed for your convenience.
Walk upstairs to find 3 very spacious bedrooms. A huge master bedroom with his and hers closets and an en-suite renovated master bathroom. 2 very spacious bedroom with good size closets and an additional fully renovated bathroom are also on this level. The home just got fresh paint through out and all of the bedrooms feature a ceiling fan and neutral color carpeted flooring. Cherry Creek Town-home condominium offers plenty of amenities for its residents including a community center, a pool, basketball court and more.

Great location, easy access to I-225 and DTC, short distance to light rail.

*** Dont miss this opportunity to call this wonderful property your home!! Call today to schedule your tour!
HOA Features:
*Snow Shoveling
*Community Park & Pool
*Community Club House

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month lease

(RLNE4921476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9104 E. Mansfield Ave have any available units?
9104 E. Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9104 E. Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 9104 E. Mansfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9104 E. Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9104 E. Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104 E. Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9104 E. Mansfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9104 E. Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9104 E. Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 9104 E. Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9104 E. Mansfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104 E. Mansfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9104 E. Mansfield Ave has a pool.
Does 9104 E. Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 9104 E. Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9104 E. Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9104 E. Mansfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
