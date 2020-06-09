9104 E. Mansfield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool

**Beautifully renovated town home in Cherry Creek! 3 Bed 2.5 Baths!** - Welcome home to your elegant 3 bedroom, 3 bath, Private patio and 3 covered parking spots!

Upon entering the main level you will find a spacious and bright living room with an open floor plan and a powder room (1/2 bath). Walk over to the renovated open kitchen with designated dining area and plenty of storage to spare.

The newly renovated Kitchen features: shaker style cabinets, rustic butcher block counter tops, marble back-splash, a side by side washer and dryer, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. You'll find beautiful new rustic style plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint throughout!

The kitchen leads to your own private patio, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day at work. Complete with flagstone finish, large planters and a large storage shed for your convenience.

Walk upstairs to find 3 very spacious bedrooms. A huge master bedroom with his and hers closets and an en-suite renovated master bathroom. 2 very spacious bedroom with good size closets and an additional fully renovated bathroom are also on this level. The home just got fresh paint through out and all of the bedrooms feature a ceiling fan and neutral color carpeted flooring. Cherry Creek Town-home condominium offers plenty of amenities for its residents including a community center, a pool, basketball court and more.



Great location, easy access to I-225 and DTC, short distance to light rail.



*** Dont miss this opportunity to call this wonderful property your home!! Call today to schedule your tour!

HOA Features:

*Snow Shoveling

*Community Park & Pool

*Community Club House



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month lease



(RLNE4921476)