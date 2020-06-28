Amenities

9067 E 35th Ave Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous Single Family Home in Stapleton - This 4 bed, 4 bath home is located in the Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton. It is located two blocks from Central Park and one block from the F-15 Pool. On the 2nd floor, the house has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main floor has an office, and a full bath plus a living room, dining, and kitchen with beautiful Hickory hardwood floors. The kitchen has newly painted white cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. The basement has a family room, another bedroom and a full bath, and a wet bar! The house is available 04-01-2020. Pets allowed with an additional security deposit.



