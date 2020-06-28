All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

9067 E 35th Ave

9067 East 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9067 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
9067 E 35th Ave Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous Single Family Home in Stapleton - This 4 bed, 4 bath home is located in the Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton. It is located two blocks from Central Park and one block from the F-15 Pool. On the 2nd floor, the house has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The main floor has an office, and a full bath plus a living room, dining, and kitchen with beautiful Hickory hardwood floors. The kitchen has newly painted white cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. The basement has a family room, another bedroom and a full bath, and a wet bar! The house is available 04-01-2020. Pets allowed with an additional security deposit.

(RLNE1940047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9067 E 35th Ave have any available units?
9067 E 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9067 E 35th Ave have?
Some of 9067 E 35th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9067 E 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9067 E 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9067 E 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9067 E 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9067 E 35th Ave offer parking?
No, 9067 E 35th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9067 E 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9067 E 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9067 E 35th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9067 E 35th Ave has a pool.
Does 9067 E 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9067 E 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9067 E 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9067 E 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
