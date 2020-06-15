9046 E 50th Ave

Amenities
Fully Furnished Stapleton Townhome - Property Id: 260080
Available now, minimum six month lease is this fully furnished, three story townhome with 3BR/2.5BA/2500SF in the Conservatory Green at Stapleton. The first floor has the two car attached garage and laundry room with washer and dryer. The second floor has a powder room, living room, dining room, kitchen with Stainless Steel and Granite, small office nook with desk and access to the balcony with patio furniture. The third floor has the Master Suite, two bedrooms and second full bathroom. Features include central air conditioning, ceiling fans, large front patio, comfortable furniture and close to shopping, restaurants, parks and more. Water, trash and HOA fees included, tenants pay all other utilities.
No Pets Allowed
