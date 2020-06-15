All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9046 E 50th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9046 E 50th Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

9046 E 50th Ave

9046 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9046 50th Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Stapleton Townhome - Property Id: 260080

Available now, minimum six month lease is this fully furnished, three story townhome with 3BR/2.5BA/2500SF in the Conservatory Green at Stapleton. The first floor has the two car attached garage and laundry room with washer and dryer. The second floor has a powder room, living room, dining room, kitchen with Stainless Steel and Granite, small office nook with desk and access to the balcony with patio furniture. The third floor has the Master Suite, two bedrooms and second full bathroom. Features include central air conditioning, ceiling fans, large front patio, comfortable furniture and close to shopping, restaurants, parks and more. Water, trash and HOA fees included, tenants pay all other utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260080
Property Id 260080

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5695722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 E 50th Ave have any available units?
9046 E 50th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9046 E 50th Ave have?
Some of 9046 E 50th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9046 E 50th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9046 E 50th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 E 50th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9046 E 50th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9046 E 50th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9046 E 50th Ave offers parking.
Does 9046 E 50th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9046 E 50th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 E 50th Ave have a pool?
No, 9046 E 50th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9046 E 50th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9046 E 50th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 E 50th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9046 E 50th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University