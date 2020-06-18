All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8935 E 29th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8935 E 29th Pl
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

8935 E 29th Pl

8935 East 29th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8935 East 29th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed Stapleton townhome on a private courtyard. 2 Master Suites! - Beautiful Stapleton townhome on a private courtyard.

Main floor has Open kitchen with stainless appliances, bar seating, center island, large pantry. Bright family room and dining room with large balcony for grilling, entertaining & potted garden and an additional half bathroom. Formal living room features lovely bay window & fireplace.

Second floor has 2 master suites, 2 baths. One master has bay window seat, walk in closet and large en suite full bathroom. 2nd master offers private patio, walk in closet, en suite bathroom with deep soaking tub and shower. Laundry is located up on the second floor for your convenience.

House has hardwood flooring, carpet, central AC, an attached over sized 2 car tandem garage and lots of storage.

(RLNE2410910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 E 29th Pl have any available units?
8935 E 29th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8935 E 29th Pl have?
Some of 8935 E 29th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 E 29th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8935 E 29th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 E 29th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8935 E 29th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8935 E 29th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8935 E 29th Pl does offer parking.
Does 8935 E 29th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8935 E 29th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 E 29th Pl have a pool?
No, 8935 E 29th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8935 E 29th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8935 E 29th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 E 29th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8935 E 29th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University