Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103

8893 East 24th Place · (303) 912-5275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8893 East 24th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo, No stairs! - Available 08/01/2020.

3 Bedroom Condo with 2 full bathrooms. Two car attached tandem garage. Washer and Dryer Included. New Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Rare 3 bedroom unit with deck facing south. Walking distance to Puddle Jumper pool. Quiet location.

Interior newly painted, new Stainless Steel Refrigerator, new carpet throughout.

GREAT LOCATION
Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools and trails
for a walking/biking friendly community
Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA
Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus
Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA
Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other
monthly community activities and events.
Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools

TERMS OF LEASE
One month's rent as security deposit
Credit & Background check required
Trash, snow removal & water included in rent
Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

(RLNE2394795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 have any available units?
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 have?
Some of 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
