Amenities
8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo, No stairs! - Available 08/01/2020.
3 Bedroom Condo with 2 full bathrooms. Two car attached tandem garage. Washer and Dryer Included. New Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Rare 3 bedroom unit with deck facing south. Walking distance to Puddle Jumper pool. Quiet location.
Interior newly painted, new Stainless Steel Refrigerator, new carpet throughout.
GREAT LOCATION
Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools and trails
for a walking/biking friendly community
Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA
Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus
Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA
Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other
monthly community activities and events.
Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools
TERMS OF LEASE
One month's rent as security deposit
Credit & Background check required
Trash, snow removal & water included in rent
Pets negotiable with additional deposit.
(RLNE2394795)