8893 E 24th Pl Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo, No stairs! - Available 08/01/2020.



3 Bedroom Condo with 2 full bathrooms. Two car attached tandem garage. Washer and Dryer Included. New Hardwood floors throughout main living area. Rare 3 bedroom unit with deck facing south. Walking distance to Puddle Jumper pool. Quiet location.



Interior newly painted, new Stainless Steel Refrigerator, new carpet throughout.



GREAT LOCATION

Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools and trails

for a walking/biking friendly community

Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA

Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus

Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA

Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other

monthly community activities and events.

Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools



TERMS OF LEASE

One month's rent as security deposit

Credit & Background check required

Trash, snow removal & water included in rent

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



