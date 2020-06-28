All apartments in Denver
888 Logan Street Apartment 6E
888 Logan Street Apartment 6E

888 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Capitol Hill
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

888 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
1BR Capital Hill condo with parking! - 1 Large Balcony // Pet Friendly // 1 Full Bathrooms // Outdoor Pool // 1 Underground Parking Spot Included

Enjoy sprawling views from this 6th floor Capitol Hill Condo! Features a large bedroom, floor to ceiling glass windows, and sliding doors in both bedrooms and living room space. The balcony is huge--ample room for outdoor furniture and entertaining, or simply rolling out a few yoga mats.

Within 2 blocks of a brewery, wine bars, neighborhood hangouts, grocery store, and a park!

Call, text & email Austin for more information and to schedule a viewing:
303.957.1802 // austin@loveyourhood.com

(RLNE5118638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E have any available units?
888 Logan Street Apartment 6E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E have?
Some of 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E currently offering any rent specials?
888 Logan Street Apartment 6E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E is pet friendly.
Does 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E offer parking?
Yes, 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E offers parking.
Does 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E have a pool?
Yes, 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E has a pool.
Does 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E have accessible units?
No, 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Logan Street Apartment 6E does not have units with dishwashers.
