Last updated March 22 2019 at 12:42 AM

874 Linley Court

874 Linley Court · No Longer Available
Location

874 Linley Court, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex near Villa Park and Sun Valley neighborhoods.

The kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, all appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook. Another great feature of this home includes a washer and dryer in the unit! Step outside and relax in the fenced front yard or on the deck. Travel is easy with quick access to Downtown Denver,6th Avenue, Colfax Avenue, Federal Boulevard and I-25.

Nearby are biking/walking trails such as Close to Sloan's Lake, Barnum Recreation Center, Barnum Water park, Martinez Park, and Lakewood Gulch trail. Within a few miles enjoy spending time with your loved ones at Sports Authority Field, or the nearby restaurants and shopping centers.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Linley Court have any available units?
874 Linley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 874 Linley Court currently offering any rent specials?
874 Linley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Linley Court pet-friendly?
No, 874 Linley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 874 Linley Court offer parking?
No, 874 Linley Court does not offer parking.
Does 874 Linley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Linley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Linley Court have a pool?
No, 874 Linley Court does not have a pool.
Does 874 Linley Court have accessible units?
No, 874 Linley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Linley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 Linley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 Linley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 874 Linley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
