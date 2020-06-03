8708 E 25th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9da339d007 ----

Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with over 1950 sq ft of Living Space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.



Separate 600 SF Carriage House over garage that is a studio ?apartment?, complete with full bath, kitchen, optional laundry, and large balcony.



Loaded with upgrades! Main level includes beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large Great Room, Formal Dining Room and Office.



Oversized Kitchen is equipped with island/breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless appliances as well as upgraded countertops & cabinets.



Large Master Suite with 5 piece Bath and spacious walk in closet.



2 car detached Garage; Central vacuum throughout house; Unfinished Basement great for storage.



Spacious wraparound Front Porch and landscaped, fenced Backyard.



Great location across from the Greenway Park & 1 block from the Puddle Jumper Pool/Park.



Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Central Park Recreation Center, Stanley Marketplace, 80 Acre Central Park, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, the other five Community Pools, Tennis Courts Dog Park, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available June 1st



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Dog Park

Light Rail Station

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Tennis Courts

Top Denver Schools