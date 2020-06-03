All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:30 PM

8708 E 25th Dr

8708 East 25th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8708 East 25th Drive, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9da339d007 ----
Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with over 1950 sq ft of Living Space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.

Separate 600 SF Carriage House over garage that is a studio ?apartment?, complete with full bath, kitchen, optional laundry, and large balcony.

Loaded with upgrades! Main level includes beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large Great Room, Formal Dining Room and Office.

Oversized Kitchen is equipped with island/breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless appliances as well as upgraded countertops & cabinets.

Large Master Suite with 5 piece Bath and spacious walk in closet.

2 car detached Garage; Central vacuum throughout house; Unfinished Basement great for storage.

Spacious wraparound Front Porch and landscaped, fenced Backyard.

Great location across from the Greenway Park & 1 block from the Puddle Jumper Pool/Park.

Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Central Park Recreation Center, Stanley Marketplace, 80 Acre Central Park, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, the other five Community Pools, Tennis Courts Dog Park, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available June 1st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 E 25th Dr have any available units?
8708 E 25th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8708 E 25th Dr have?
Some of 8708 E 25th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 E 25th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8708 E 25th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 E 25th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 E 25th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8708 E 25th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8708 E 25th Dr offers parking.
Does 8708 E 25th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 E 25th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 E 25th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8708 E 25th Dr has a pool.
Does 8708 E 25th Dr have accessible units?
No, 8708 E 25th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 E 25th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 E 25th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

