8661 E Amherst Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1984

Sq Footage: 2450 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Bed

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: Detached Garage

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: Pet ok with fee and pet rent

Laundry: W/D provided

Property Type: Townhouse



Close-knit neighborhood perfect for quiet living. This brick townhome boasting that modern chic look & feel. End unit, quiet & private greenbelt location. Newly remodeled kitchen with slab granite, designer cabinets & new stainless steel appliances. The newly updated baths, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Newer windows, hardwood floors, Central air, gas fireplace, detached two car garage, Amazing media room in the basement and a Master basement bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the club house, two pools & tennis courts. For the inspired athlete, the Cherry Creek Trail & the Highline Canal offer miles & miles of bike riding, walking & running. Light rail a mere 1.2 miles away. Shopping, public golf, parks, library, highway 285 just minutes away.



(RLNE4748617)