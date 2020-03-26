8661 E Amherst Dr

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1984
Sq Footage: 2450 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Bed
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: Detached Garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pet ok with fee and pet rent
Laundry: W/D provided
Property Type: Townhouse
Close-knit neighborhood perfect for quiet living. This brick townhome boasting that modern chic look & feel. End unit, quiet & private greenbelt location. Newly remodeled kitchen with slab granite, designer cabinets & new stainless steel appliances. The newly updated baths, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Newer windows, hardwood floors, Central air, gas fireplace, detached two car garage, Amazing media room in the basement and a Master basement bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the club house, two pools & tennis courts. For the inspired athlete, the Cherry Creek Trail & the Highline Canal offer miles & miles of bike riding, walking & running. Light rail a mere 1.2 miles away. Shopping, public golf, parks, library, highway 285 just minutes away.
(RLNE4748617)