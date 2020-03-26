All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8661 E Amherst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8661 E Amherst Dr
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

8661 E Amherst Dr

8661 East Amherst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8661 East Amherst Drive, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1984
Sq Footage: 2450 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Bed
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: Detached Garage
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Pet ok with fee and pet rent
Laundry: W/D provided
Property Type: Townhouse

Close-knit neighborhood perfect for quiet living. This brick townhome boasting that modern chic look & feel. End unit, quiet & private greenbelt location. Newly remodeled kitchen with slab granite, designer cabinets & new stainless steel appliances. The newly updated baths, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Newer windows, hardwood floors, Central air, gas fireplace, detached two car garage, Amazing media room in the basement and a Master basement bedroom and bathroom. Enjoy the club house, two pools & tennis courts. For the inspired athlete, the Cherry Creek Trail & the Highline Canal offer miles & miles of bike riding, walking & running. Light rail a mere 1.2 miles away. Shopping, public golf, parks, library, highway 285 just minutes away.

(RLNE4748617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8661 E Amherst Dr have any available units?
8661 E Amherst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8661 E Amherst Dr have?
Some of 8661 E Amherst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8661 E Amherst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8661 E Amherst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 E Amherst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8661 E Amherst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8661 E Amherst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8661 E Amherst Dr offers parking.
Does 8661 E Amherst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8661 E Amherst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 E Amherst Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8661 E Amherst Dr has a pool.
Does 8661 E Amherst Dr have accessible units?
No, 8661 E Amherst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 E Amherst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8661 E Amherst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University