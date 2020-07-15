Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

854 Dahlia St Available 06/01/20 Cute Duplex near Rose Hospital with Private Fenced Yard! - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex home in this lovely neighborhood. This is a 1-story duplex building located within a 1-minute drive to Colorado Blvd, Colfax, and blocks away from Rose Hospital. On-site is a large private backyard and an optional garage space.



This house is dog-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,595.00/month, 1-month security deposit.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5757404)