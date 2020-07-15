All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

854 Dahlia St

854 Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Location

854 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
854 Dahlia St Available 06/01/20 Cute Duplex near Rose Hospital with Private Fenced Yard! - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex home in this lovely neighborhood. This is a 1-story duplex building located within a 1-minute drive to Colorado Blvd, Colfax, and blocks away from Rose Hospital. On-site is a large private backyard and an optional garage space.

This house is dog-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $1,595.00/month, 1-month security deposit.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This home will not last
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5757404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Dahlia St have any available units?
854 Dahlia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 854 Dahlia St currently offering any rent specials?
854 Dahlia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Dahlia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 Dahlia St is pet friendly.
Does 854 Dahlia St offer parking?
Yes, 854 Dahlia St offers parking.
Does 854 Dahlia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 Dahlia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Dahlia St have a pool?
No, 854 Dahlia St does not have a pool.
Does 854 Dahlia St have accessible units?
No, 854 Dahlia St does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Dahlia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 Dahlia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Dahlia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 Dahlia St does not have units with air conditioning.
