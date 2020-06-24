Amenities
849 Tennyson Street Available 06/05/20 Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home Near Sloan's Lake with Fenced Backyard (Shared) and Covered Parking - This stunning home features a modern, updated interior including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy being steps from beautiful Joseph Martinez park with a shady walking path and softball field. Conveniently located 5 minutes from Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
No in person tours are available at this time. Video walk-through coming soon.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $25 monthly water fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4766091)