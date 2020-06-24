Amenities

849 Tennyson Street Available 06/05/20 Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home Near Sloan's Lake with Fenced Backyard (Shared) and Covered Parking - This stunning home features a modern, updated interior including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy being steps from beautiful Joseph Martinez park with a shady walking path and softball field. Conveniently located 5 minutes from Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



No in person tours are available at this time. Video walk-through coming soon.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $25 monthly water fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4766091)