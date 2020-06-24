All apartments in Denver
849 Tennyson Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

849 Tennyson Street

849 Tennyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

849 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
guest parking
849 Tennyson Street Available 06/05/20 Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Home Near Sloan's Lake with Fenced Backyard (Shared) and Covered Parking - This stunning home features a modern, updated interior including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy being steps from beautiful Joseph Martinez park with a shady walking path and softball field. Conveniently located 5 minutes from Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

No in person tours are available at this time. Video walk-through coming soon.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $25 monthly water fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4766091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 Tennyson Street have any available units?
849 Tennyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 Tennyson Street have?
Some of 849 Tennyson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 Tennyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
849 Tennyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 Tennyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 849 Tennyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 849 Tennyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 849 Tennyson Street offers parking.
Does 849 Tennyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 Tennyson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 Tennyson Street have a pool?
No, 849 Tennyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 849 Tennyson Street have accessible units?
No, 849 Tennyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 849 Tennyson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 Tennyson Street has units with dishwashers.
