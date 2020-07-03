All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 838 Galapago Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
838 Galapago Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

838 Galapago Street

838 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

838 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Large 1bed condo in the heart of the Santa Fe Art District. Classic time piece fixtures with washer dryer, dishwasher, self cleaning over, wood floors. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, breakfast joints, breweries & Cherry Creek trail. Close to Mile High, Pepsi Center & 5 minute walk to Denver Health. 20 min walk downtown & Auraria Campus. 15min drive to Red Rocks and near all highways. You will enjoy the very rare off street parking too!! You will love this property! This unit can come furnished.
Pets allowed on individual basis.

The space
Less than 40 mins to DIA and walking distance to Auraria and University of Colorado campus. 15 min drive to Denver University. Four blocks from Denver Health. 8 blocks from light rail station.
This is a second story unit with stairs.
Large 1bed condo in the heart of the Santa Fe Art District. Classic time piece fixtures with washer dryer, dishwasher, self cleaning over, wood floors. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, breakfast joints, breweries & Cherry Creek trail. Close to Mile High, Pepsi Center & 5 minute walk to Denver Health. 20 min walk downtown & Auraria Campus. 15min drive to Red Rocks and near all highways. You will enjoy the very rare off street parking too!! You will love this property! This unit can come furnished.
Pets allowed on individual basis.

The space
Less than 40 mins to DIA and walking distance to Auraria and University of Colorado campus. 15 min drive to Denver University. Four blocks from Denver Health. 8 blocks from light rail station.
This is a second story unit with stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 Galapago Street have any available units?
838 Galapago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 Galapago Street have?
Some of 838 Galapago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 Galapago Street currently offering any rent specials?
838 Galapago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 Galapago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 Galapago Street is pet friendly.
Does 838 Galapago Street offer parking?
Yes, 838 Galapago Street offers parking.
Does 838 Galapago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 Galapago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 Galapago Street have a pool?
No, 838 Galapago Street does not have a pool.
Does 838 Galapago Street have accessible units?
No, 838 Galapago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 838 Galapago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 Galapago Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University