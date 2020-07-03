838 Galapago Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking internet access

Large 1bed condo in the heart of the Santa Fe Art District. Classic time piece fixtures with washer dryer, dishwasher, self cleaning over, wood floors. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, breakfast joints, breweries & Cherry Creek trail. Close to Mile High, Pepsi Center & 5 minute walk to Denver Health. 20 min walk downtown & Auraria Campus. 15min drive to Red Rocks and near all highways. You will enjoy the very rare off street parking too!! You will love this property! This unit can come furnished.

Pets allowed on individual basis.



The space

Less than 40 mins to DIA and walking distance to Auraria and University of Colorado campus. 15 min drive to Denver University. Four blocks from Denver Health. 8 blocks from light rail station.

This is a second story unit with stairs.

