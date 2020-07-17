8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic condo with an open layout, fireplace, balcony, reserved parking, and an amazing location! Large master suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a huge soaker tub. The second bedroom has its own private entrance to the balcony - shaded by a beautiful mature tree. Extra storage off the balcony. Walk to the bus, right outside your door, and you're minutes from downtown, Lowry, Cherry Creek, golf, the Highline Canal trail, shopping, dining, and more! This condo is newly painted, and includes a washer and dryer in the unit. Central air conditioning - ready to relax and enjoy the summer. Call today for a personal, socially distanced showing showing! 303-241-5343