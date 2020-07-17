All apartments in Denver
8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202

8225 Fairmount Drive · (303) 241-5343
Location

8225 Fairmount Drive, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic condo with an open layout, fireplace, balcony, reserved parking, and an amazing location! Large master suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a huge soaker tub. The second bedroom has its own private entrance to the balcony - shaded by a beautiful mature tree. Extra storage off the balcony. Walk to the bus, right outside your door, and you're minutes from downtown, Lowry, Cherry Creek, golf, the Highline Canal trail, shopping, dining, and more! This condo is newly painted, and includes a washer and dryer in the unit. Central air conditioning - ready to relax and enjoy the summer. Call today for a personal, socially distanced showing showing! 303-241-5343

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 have any available units?
8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 have?
Some of 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 pet-friendly?
No, 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 offer parking?
Yes, 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 offers parking.
Does 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 have a pool?
Yes, 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 has a pool.
Does 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 have accessible units?
No, 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 Fairmount Drive Unit #9-202 has units with dishwashers.
