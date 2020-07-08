All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3

8055 East Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8055 East Colorado Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/15/2020

12 Month Lease Term!

Newer Carpet & Fresh Paint

This adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment on the top floor features a washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, and a dishwasher!! Mid-century light fixtures throughout and a homey fireplace make this home highly desirable. With nearly 1,300 square feet, vaulted ceilings, and a secluded porch! HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closets, separate from the rest of the home.

Near Cherry Creek Country Club, James Bible Park, and more! This desirable located is close-by to great shops and restaurants!

Resident Responsibilities: Xcel gas/electric & cable/internet. Water & Trash included in rent!

Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)

For Showings, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com. *photo ID required for in-person showing.*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . Note, all adults over the age of 18 must be screened and on the lease.

*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website www.NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.

