8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Available 07/15/2020



12 Month Lease Term!



Newer Carpet & Fresh Paint



This adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment on the top floor features a washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, and a dishwasher!! Mid-century light fixtures throughout and a homey fireplace make this home highly desirable. With nearly 1,300 square feet, vaulted ceilings, and a secluded porch! HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closets, separate from the rest of the home.



Near Cherry Creek Country Club, James Bible Park, and more! This desirable located is close-by to great shops and restaurants!



Resident Responsibilities: Xcel gas/electric & cable/internet. Water & Trash included in rent!



Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)



For Showings, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com. *photo ID required for in-person showing.*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . Note, all adults over the age of 18 must be screened and on the lease.



*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website www.NewAgeRE.com*