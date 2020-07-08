8055 E Colorado Ave Apt 3

Amenities
Available 07/15/2020
12 Month Lease Term!
Newer Carpet & Fresh Paint
This adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment on the top floor features a washer/dryer, refrigerator, oven/stove, and a dishwasher!! Mid-century light fixtures throughout and a homey fireplace make this home highly desirable. With nearly 1,300 square feet, vaulted ceilings, and a secluded porch! HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closets, separate from the rest of the home.
Near Cherry Creek Country Club, James Bible Park, and more! This desirable located is close-by to great shops and restaurants!
Resident Responsibilities: Xcel gas/electric & cable/internet. Water & Trash included in rent!
Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (30 pound limit, 1 max)
For Showings, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com. *photo ID required for in-person showing.*
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . Note, all adults over the age of 18 must be screened and on the lease.
*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website www.NewAgeRE.com*