Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

801 Dahlia Street

Location

801 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4b76ec0b7 ---- Located at 801 Dahlia Street, Dahlia Apartments have large 1-bedrooms units with plenty of closet space, including a kitchen pantry, on-site laundry facilities, and reserved parking. Dahlia Apartments are just a short walk from the new Trader Joe&rsquo;s, Snooze Eatery, and the Rose and VA Hospitals, in the residential Hale neighborhood. Schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks are nearby. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Controlled Access Dining Area Lots Of Closet Space Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Dahlia Street have any available units?
801 Dahlia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Dahlia Street have?
Some of 801 Dahlia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Dahlia Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 Dahlia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Dahlia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Dahlia Street is pet friendly.
Does 801 Dahlia Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 Dahlia Street offers parking.
Does 801 Dahlia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Dahlia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Dahlia Street have a pool?
No, 801 Dahlia Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 Dahlia Street have accessible units?
No, 801 Dahlia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Dahlia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Dahlia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

