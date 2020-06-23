Amenities
Located at 801 Dahlia Street, Dahlia Apartments have large 1-bedrooms units with plenty of closet space, including a kitchen pantry, on-site laundry facilities, and reserved parking.
Dahlia Apartments are just a short walk from the new Trader Joe?s, Snooze Eatery, and the Rose and VA Hospitals, in the residential Hale neighborhood. Schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks are nearby.
24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Controlled Access
Dining Area
Lots Of Closet Space
Near Bus Lines
Near Rose Medical Center
Pets Allowed
Reserved Parking
Stove (Gas)
Window Blinds