Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

80 S Broadway

80 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

80 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0fb861077 ---- Nestled along the vibrant South Broadway corridor is The Werner, with 8 beautifully remodeled 1-bedrooms. Originally built in 1922, these light-filled, spacious apartments now feature brand-new kitchens with stainless appliances, gas range, quartz countertops, new designer flooring, in-wall air conditioning, and high-speed internet. Reserved storage and off-street parking are available, and the building offers on-site laundry facilities. 2 pets are allowed, 35 lbs max each. South Broadway\'s vibrant neighborhood is packed with coffee shops, restaurants, galleries, music venues, bars, and some of the best locally owned shops around. Highlights include the Mutiny Cafe, Beatrice & Woodsley, Fancy Tiger, Decade, Sputnik, Mayan Theatre, 3 Kings Tavern, and Punch Bowl Social. There?s easy access to public transportation and bike lanes, and it?s minutes from Downtown Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 S Broadway have any available units?
80 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 S Broadway have?
Some of 80 S Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
80 S Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 S Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 S Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 80 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 80 S Broadway does offer parking.
Does 80 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 80 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 80 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 80 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 80 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
